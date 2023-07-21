“The Chinese never forget their best friends”





Chinese President, Xi Jinpingsaid Henry Kissinger that “old friends” like him will never be forgotten, in a relaxed tone during the meeting which the two held this Thursday in Beijing, at a time when China and the United States they strive to mend worn ties. “Once again, the two countries find themselves at the crossroads where to goand again, both sides have to make a decision,” Xi told the former US diplomat. Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in the link normalization between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s, when he was secretary of state and national security adviser in the administrations of the presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. After remembering that Kissinger just turned 100 and having visited China more than 100 times, Xi said his visit this time had a “special meaning”according Reuters. “The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and China-US relations they will always be linked in the name of Henry Kissinger,” Xi told him at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, where foreign leaders are usually received. [Mis conversaciones con el centenario Kissinger] Kissinger, highly respected in China and continued to carry out periodic visits since leaving office, he has been grateful to Beijing for arranging the meeting in the building where he met Chinese leaders on your first visit. “The relationship between our two countries is a world peace issue and the progress of human society,” Kissinger said, according to China’s official news agency. Xinhua. “In the current circumstances, it is imperative to respect the principles established by the Communication from Shanghaiappreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship forward in a positive direction,” the former diplomat said at the meeting. Henry Kissinger speaks to the Chinese Foreign Minister during his visit to Beijing in November 2019.

Reuters The visit comes at a time when the two superpowers are locked down mutual attempts to prevent their relations, already at an all-time low, from getting bogged down further. “China is willing to discuss with us the right path for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-U.S. relations,” Xi said. China and the United States can succeed and prosper together, the Chinese president added, stressing that the key is to follow the principles of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”. Kissinger also met with the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yiand with the Minister of Defence, Li Shang Fuon his trip, which Washington said was a private visit. [Henry Kissinger cumple 100 aos: polmico Nobel de la Paz, guerra ‘sucia’ y polmico sobre Ucrania] Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have been heightened by a range of issues, such as the Ukrainian War, Taiwan and the trade restrictions. Washington has attempted to re-establish channels of communication on these and other issues during recent high-level diplomatic visits. US Presidential Envoy, John Kerryconcluded lengthy talks with Beijing on tackling climate change on Wednesday, and the current Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkyours a Pekn of my pasado. Follow the topics that interest you

