Tories take kicks in 2 UK by-elections but cling to former Boris Johnson seat – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. LONDON Rishi Sunak’s Tories suffered heavy by-election defeats in two seats once seen as safe for the party, but the British PM can breathe a sigh of relief after clinging to Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. The Tories woke up on Friday to see healthy majorities wiped out in the constituencies of Selby and Ainsty, where they ceded a Commons seat to Labour, and Somerton and Frome, where they took a kick from the Liberal Democrats. But the Tories, languishing in national polls and had braced for a series of sharp defeats, had cause to cheer in the outer London seat of Uxbridge, Johnson’s former home turf, where Labor failed to win. Sunak said the result showed the upcoming general election was not a “concluded fact”. In Selby, where a by-election was triggered by the sudden resignation of Johnson ally Nigel Adams, Labor overthrew a majority of 20,137 Tories with a 23.7% swing to Starmer’s party. It is the largest Tory majority Labor has overturned in a by-election since 1945. Labor leader Keir Starmer claimed it as a sign that his opposition party is now ‘fully focused on working people’s priorities’. An even bigger swing in Somerton and Frome saw the Liberal Democrats grab the rural seat, in the Tories’ latest by-election defeat in one of their so-called Blue Wall heartlands. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey joked that he is “really starting to like the by-elections”. But local anger over the planned expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, a clean air scheme that is hitting drivers with new charges. under the city’s Labor mayor helped the Sunak Conservatives retain Uxbridge by just 495 votes, despite an increase in the Labor vote. It is a disappointment for Labor leader Keir Starmer whose party had made bold statements about taking Johnson’s former seat and campaigned long to do so. Westminster acted like the next general election was a done deal, Labor acted like it was a done deal, the people of Uxbridge just showed them it wasn’t,” Sunak said during a Friday morning visit to the headquarters. “Deep electoral problems” University of Strathclyde pollster John Curtice said the by-election results looked grim overall for the Tories. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Friday morning: ‘Taken in turn, these by-election results suggest the Tories remain in serious electoral trouble, as opinion polls have told us.’ Of the three contested seats, the Conservative vote fell by 21 percentage points, he said, a figure in line with national polls. But Curtice said Labor must also ask itself why its grip on the electorate is “seemingly so weak” that when a local issue like the Uxbridge emissions row erupts the party does not “work as it should”. James Johnson of polling firm JL Partners told POLITICO’s London Playbook: “For the Conservatives, this was a stormy by-election, but with the thinnest of silver linings. “What we knew before still applies: if Rishi can deliver results and walk the narrower paths, the election is on the line. If he doesn’t, Labor wins. ELECTORAL POLL IN THE NATIONAL PARLIAMENT OF THE UNITED KINGDOM For more survey data from across Europe, visit POLICY Survey of surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/tories-kicking-two-uk-by-elections-cling-on-in-boris-johnson-old-seat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos