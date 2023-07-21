Imran Khan faces growing legal problems as Pakistan’s Supreme Court demands his surrender





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal troubles have intensified as the country’s Supreme Court has sought his personal surrender in connection with the murder case of lead attorney Abdul Raazaq Shar in Quetta. The slain lawyer previously filed a petition against Khan, accusing him of illegally dissolving the National Assembly following a no-confidence motion initiated by the opposition last year.

Abdul Raazaq Shar, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, was tragically killed by unidentified assailants in Quetta on June 6. The incident immediately drew attention to the political implications of the killing, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aide Attaullah Tarar alleging that Khan orchestrated the murder to escape responsibility for the high treason affair. In response, PTI spokesman Raoof Hassan targeted Sharif instead, sparking a heated exchange of accusations.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court, represented by a three-judge bench, issued a landmark decision, ordering Khan’s lawyer, Sardar Abdul Latif Khosa, that Khan must appear in court in person before seeking an interim measure. The move came in response to the case filed against Khan by the late lawyer’s son-in-law.

In his appeal, Imran Khan attempted to challenge the Balochistan High Court’s decision to quash the FIR against him in the lawyer’s murder case. Khan’s lawyer argued the matter needed urgent attention, citing concerns about possible enforcement action by authorities. Notably, Khan rejected the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the attorney’s murder.

Amid ongoing murder proceedings, the former prime minister also faces another serious threat. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has issued a stern warning, saying Imran Khan could be arrested if he does not cooperate in the investigation into the leak of national secrets, known as the “cipher affair”.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent Khan a notice to appear before them on July 25 as part of the encryption probe. Sanaullah stressed that if Khan refused to cooperate during the investigation, he could be arrested. The investigation aims to identify those involved in the leak of sensitive national information and could lead to criminal charges against the culprits.

The situation escalated further when a close aide to Khan accused him of using a diplomatic cable from the Pakistani mission to the United States to build an “anti-establishment narrative”. This accusation adds another layer of complexity to the already politically charged atmosphere surrounding the former prime minister.

As Imran Khan’s legal troubles continue to escalate, the entire nation is closely watching the former leader’s reaction to the court order to surrender and the investigation into the alleged leak of national secrets. The outcome of these cases could have profound implications for Pakistan’s political landscape and the future of its former prime minister.

