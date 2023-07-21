What Motivates Online Hindutvas Supporters Who Stand Up for Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar No Matter What

Every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels abroad, his party loyalists craft a cacophony of hyperbole to present it as a diplomatic coup to the Indian public. It was no different for his recent visit to America, except that not everything had gone to plan.

Their trolling The Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui for questioning Modi about his government’s treatment of Indian Muslims drew condemnation even from the White Housewhile their attacks on former US President Barack Obama for warning of the consequences of mistreating nations, minorities made more news than Modis visits himself.

This is of course not the first time that the Hindutva troll army has gained international notoriety. In the past they have gone after academics Wendy Doniger And Audrey Truschkeactivist Greta Thunbergjournalists Mehdi Hassan And Mattew Yglesias.

For someone who has writes about the inferiority complex of Hindutva movements and his messianic reverence for Modi, the reaction of his trolls and even some chosen ones always makes me wonder about their psyche.

Psyche of a troll

Modi worship is a cultivated parasocial relationship: a deeply emotional response to his brand image as the first pan-Indian leader who is outspoken about his Hindu exclusionary policy and, therefore, is the prime victim of all conspiracies against a Hindu India. A parasocial relationship is a one-sided relationship, the illusion of a relationship.

As Modi rose onto the national political scene, his life story appealed to many Indians who, even with socio-economic privileges, considered themselves to be working class. THE blitz marketing around the so-called Gujarat model appeals to their material aspirations. For them, criticism of Modi for his communal politics only enhanced his aura as a strongman who had arrived to rid the country of decades of allegedly dysfunctional Congress government.

Indeed, in the 189 constituencies where the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party faced Congress in the 2014 general elections, it won 166, or almost 60% of its total seats. In 144 constituencies outside Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where the BJP was not directly opposed to Congress, it was competitive in only 56.

This trend largely continued in 2019, leading election analyst Neelanjan Sircar to suggest that Modis’ supporters did not vote for him based on issues, but rather found issues to rationalize their vote for him.

The result is a Modi cult in which everyone from senior leaders to common devotees sings from the same anthem. A tan event In America in September to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar claimed that the fact that our opinions matter, that our views matter and that we do in fact today have the capacity to shape the great issues of our time was down to Modi. Two years earlier, Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra called Modi a versatile genius and an internationally renowned visionary who thinks globally and acts locally.

At the bottom of the congregation is the Modi fan which celebrates the anniversary of the leaders in chanting his name continuously for 24 hours or tattoo his name or picture on their body. Tying it all together is the mainstream mediawhich shames Pyongyang in its way of flattering Modi.

The online troll is therefore an extension of the Modi cult that exists in the real world.

Create a schizophrenic republic

Fascism, the writer and philosopher Umberto Eco has pointed out, thrives on humiliation whether economic, national, gendered or racialized and encourages followers to direct their frustration at the other enemies who, through tenuous logic, turn out to be the source of all society’s problems. By continuously shifting the rhetorical orientation, the enemies are both too strong and too weak.

Modi nurtured the basic instincts of his followers and fed on them. In 2005, when Modi was chief minister, Gujarat police murdered a wanted man named Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife in cold blood. The previous year they had shot dead four people, including a young woman Ishrat Jahan, in an allegedly staged shootout.

Criticized for such extrajudicial executions, Modi said during a election rally in 2007 that Sheikh got what he deserved. What should be done, he asked, to a man found with illegal weapons? Kill him, cried the crowd, kill him!

Modi is also a master at launching legitimate criticism of himself and his political conduct in rousing rhetoric about humiliation and victimization while fusing his own identity with that of the state. After the Gujarat carnage in 2002, when he was perhaps at his weakest politically, he led a statewide campaign called the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra to peddle victimization.

He has been perfecting the script ever since. Whether addressing campaign rallies or responding to political challenges such as protests against the new citizenship law and farmers’ protests, Modi invariably deploys the language of grievance. He recently counted 91 abuse that the opposition would have thrown at him and confused with the denigration of the OBC community, to which he belongs, and of India itself.

On the other hand, the rhetoric of perpetual victimization fuels the Hindutva’s inferiority complex. In this matrix, the Hindu Rashtra is both a world leader and a fragile nation that anyone can destabilize or destroy at will. Personally for Modi, this reduces his role as the Hindu Hridaysamrat, the emperor of Hindu hearts.

This dissonance created a schizophrenic republic.

This is why any critical questioning of the conduct or policies of Modis or even an academic review of Hinduism or Indian history is met with ad hominem, straw man or simply abusive attacks.

Trolling as a male posture

Hindutva is an adopted ideology. It is not based on a social or economic ideal like communism or capitalism, but on fear and a feeling of victimhood. Consequently, when faced with a critical argument, its Internet user resorts to a digital form of masculine display of power. Much like a man who won’t move while walking down a street to force you to move around them or who will talk or whistle at you. If you walk around him, shut up, or turn your head, he has his victory. This is the power trip.

Only the online warrior feels more emboldened. Psychological Studies show that anonymity, asynchronous communication and a deficit of empathy contribute to online disinhibition.

The Hindutva troll is particularly susceptible to empathy deficit. He hides the inferiority complex inherent in his ideology in victimization. Since victimization sells politically, the troll is convinced of its victimization and, understandably, seeks to defend its tribe against all manner of conspiratorial enemies. Trolling is then an act of convincing himself that he can assert his power over the enemy, real or imagined. If the enemy is annoyed, frightened or silent, the troll has done its duty.

More often than not, the political positioning of trolls is an inherited tribal loyalty to ethnic, familial, or religious worldviews that it merges with its national identity. The inherited worldview might be Christian in the United States and Hindu in India, but the common thread is a deep distrust of anyone he doesn’t identify as his own. That’s why calling former US President Barack Hussain Obama or pointing the finger at the Muslim heritage of the Siddiquis seems like an acceptable line to him. It’s just how he sees the world.

This is also why he easily rejects a Hindu who opposes him or his ideology as a secret Muslim or a paid Muslim agent. He simply cannot conceive of a member of his tribe coming to a different conclusion about the world. No wonder engaging with a troll often feels like talking to someone who speaks a foreign language.

Get away from a sect

One way to remedy this discomfort is to expose the potential troll to a different social context, an out-group. This is how most people break with a faith or a sect. The phenomenon is known as the contact hypothesis. Sharing space with people of varying backgrounds and worldviews necessitates a degree of liberalism just to get by.

Indian spaces, however, are deeply separate and increasingly, which alienates communities and contributes to religious conflicts such as the 2020 Delhi carnage.

It will do this country good to recognize that our trolls are a reflection of our society, that for an Indian to truly believe in universal brotherhood means for him to break down social, parasocial, emotional and familial barriers. It’s not easy to do. Most of us, warned George Orwell in 1984, prefer happiness to freedom. And so the trolls keep singing war is peace, ignorance is bliss, freedom is slavery.

Raj Shekhar Sen is an Indian writer and podcaster who lives in the United States. His Twitter handle is @DiscourseDancer.