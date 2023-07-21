Cypher’s plot may lead to Imran Khan’s disqualification, defense minister says





A combination of photos of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. PID/Instagram/File “There can be no greater betrayal than this, Asif says in cypher saga. Adds that Imran Khan violated a secret act, compromised national security. Ex-PM says revival of ciphers gate is to disqualify him from politics.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan may be disqualified from holding public office in the cipher gate.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday, the federal minister said the former prime minister used a diplomatic cipher for political purposes and could be charged with treason for using the classified document for personal gain.

Article 6 can be imposed on the head of the PTI, he said referring to the law which deals with high treason under which a defendant can be sentenced to death and life imprisonment.

He called the former principal secretary of the confessional statement of ex-Prime Minister Azam Khans “important”, saying the former aide to the prime minister had validated his opponents’ claims.

Imrans’ senior aide had revealed in the confessional statement that the then-prime minister used the diplomatic cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to Washington last year to concoct a narrative against the establishment and opposition.

In a similar statement a day earlier, Justice Minister Azam Khan said the PTI leader can face up to 14 years for using the diplomatic cipher for political purposes.

Azam, who has been “disappearing” since last month, recorded his statement as CrPC 164 in front of a magistrate, the sources added, without any information on his whereabouts.

Imran, ousted by a parliamentary vote in April last year, alleged on March 27, 2022 that Washington orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and waved the figure at a public rally in support of his demands. The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

In his confession, Azam claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran, the former prime minister was “euphoric” and called the language an “American gaffe”.

There can be no greater betrayal than this, Asif said referring to the confessional statement which would have validated claims by ruling coalitions that the PTI leader endangered the country’s national security by using the classified document for political purposes.

National security has been compromised and the Official Secrets Act has been violated, Asif added.

A day earlier, Imran had called the renewed encryption controversy an attempt to disqualify him from running for office in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

Addressing his supporters via video link, the PTI leader accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and others of plotting to remove him from the political arena.

