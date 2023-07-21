Blusukan results, Jokowi to add repairs to damaged roads in Bengkulu





President Joko Widodo has disbursed 327 billion rupees for road rehabilitation in Bengkulu province. The entire central government budget will be used to repair eight roads. Even so, Jokowi has the potential to increase the number of repaired toll roads in Bengkulu. Indeed, the Head of State admitted that there were still many damaged roads during his visit to Bumi Rafflesia since Wednesday (19/7). “10% of national roads are still damaged, about 40% of provincial roads are not stable, 40% of regency roads are the same,” Jokowi said in an official statement on Friday (7/21). The road repairs were carried out by the Department of Public Works and Social Housing. The former governor of DKI Jakarta said corrective interventions are being carried out in other provinces. The repair of regional roads is contained in Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of increased regional road connectivity. The government will repair roads in 32 provinces comprising 572 road sections with a length of 2,873 kilometers and bridges with a length of 3.63 meters. Jokowi is aiming for the process of repairing all the roads to start at the end of July 2023. Therefore, the former mayor of Solo has ordered local governments to prioritize the use of regional budgets, one of which is related to infrastructure. Jokowi advised local governments to focus on improving roads in their respective areas during their first and second years in office. Meanwhile, the use of the budget in the third and fourth years is focused on economic affairs, such as improving the market. The president also called on regional governments to be courageous in carrying out the budget. However, Jokowi suggested that the realization of the budget should be used properly and wisely. “So as long as you don’t take or bribe, you don’t need to be scared, but if you took it, that’s another matter,” Jokowi said. Earlier, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono proposed to the Ministry of Finance a budget of Rs 14.6 trillion for road rehabilitation. The Central Bureau of Statistics records that the length of roads in Indonesia will reach 549,161 kilometers (km) in 2022. This figure increased by about 0.46% from the previous year’s length of 546,630 km. According to the level of authority, the roads which are under the authority of the districts/cities reach 446,787 km. Then the roads of the provincial administration have a length of 54,557 km. Meanwhile, the roads under the authority of the central government are 47,817 km long. Based on area, East Java is the province with the longest roads in Indonesia as of 2022, reaching 42,422 km. The length of provincial roads is equivalent to 7.72% of the total length of national roads.

Journalist: Andi M. Arief

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ameidyonasution/berita/64ba4725312fa/hasil-blusukan-jokowi-akan-tambah-perbaikan-jalan-rusak-di-bengkulu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos