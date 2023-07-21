Erdogan thinks he can convince Putin to change his mind on the “grains agreement”

Turkey “will not hesitate” to take the necessary initiative to prevent the “adverse effects” of Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

It depends CNNreports Ukrinform.

Erdogan called the grain deal a “vital initiative” for humanity, underlining Turkey’s commitment to supporting its future.

“The end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will have a range of (adverse) effects, ranging from increased global food prices, in some areas, to famine and then new waves of migration. We don’t hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this,” President Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane returning home from his three-nation Gulf tour this week.

On Monday, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association, Mykola Gorbachev, said the Turkish Navy could help transport grain from Ukraine without Russian involvement.

Erdogan said he was confident that the “detail affair” with Russian President Vladimir Putin “will ensure the continuation of this humanitarian movement”.

The Turkish president also denied claims that Turkey’s role as a mediator between Moscow and Ukraine has diminished.

“On the contrary, we are currently maintaining our relations with Russia. Foreign Minister Hakan (Fidan) and the head of MIT (the National Intelligence Organization) Ibrahim (Kalin) are continuing their negotiations,” Erdogan told reporters.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 17, Moscow announced the termination of the agreement with Turkey and the UN on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In May 2023, the European Commission banned wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower imports from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

On July 19, the agriculture ministers of these countries issued a joint statement calling for the ban to be extended until the end of the year.