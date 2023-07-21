Indian UPI to power Sri Lanka’s fintech connectivity amid island nation’s economic recovery





On Friday, July 21, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive talks with visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, which largely focused on improvising economic and strategic cooperation and signed agreements including the establishment of the UPI in the island-nation. Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India, landed in New Delhi on Thursday July 20. It is the first Indian trip for a senior Sri Lankan leader after the country faced an unprecedented economic crisis last year. PM @Narendra Modi warmly welcomes the President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka at Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. An opportunity to take stock and give new impetus to long-standing relations, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. pic.twitter.com/Ee6kikEpjZ Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 $4 billion in financial aid was given by India to Sri Lanka, which included lines of credit for the purchase of fuel and food last year when the country suffered from an economic crisis. The Indian government had also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a $2.9 billion bailout. Delegation-level talks led by PM @Narendra Modi and president @RW_UNP set in motion. A far-reaching agenda on the table covering the areas of energy security, economic and financial ties, defense and security cooperation and people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/x7irs8BPsw Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 “An opportunity to review and give new impetus to the long-standing relations between India and Sri Lanka as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this year,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, just before the two leaders began talks. In the tweets that followed, Bagchi said, “A wide-ranging agenda on the table covering the areas of energy security, economic and financial ties, defense and security cooperation and people-to-people ties. Discussions will focus on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in all sectors and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions between our two countries. Strengthen our ties with a close maritime partner. PM @Narendra Modi and president @RW_UNP hold bilateral discussions. Discussions will focus on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between sectors and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/0RZpCXqyHR Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 Network-to-Network Agreements for UPI in Sri Lanka India and Sri Lanka exchanged several agreements in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe in New Delhi. One of the agreements finalized was for network-to-network agreements for acceptance of UPI in Sri Lanka. Speaking at the joint conference after the talks, Prime Minister Modi said, “We agree on improving air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and people’s travel, we have taken the decision to launch passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka.” “Sri Lanka also features prominently in both India’s ‘neighborhood first’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision. Today, we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security and development interests of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined. The agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka will increase Fintech connectivity,” he added. WATCH | Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet PM Modi to seek ‘innocent passage’ for fishermen Prime Minister Modi, while speaking on the issue of fishermen facing the two countries, said, “Today we also discussed issues related to the livelihoods of fishermen. We agree that we should move forward with a human approach. We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. Provincial Council elections.” Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “I commended Prime Minister Modi for the great strides that India continues to make under his leadership in economic infrastructure and technological advancement to ensure the growth and prosperity of the people of India. We believe that India’s growth will benefit the neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region. “I also briefed Prime Minister Modi on the extraordinary economic, social and political challenges that Sri Lanka has faced over the past year and the reform measures I have taken on several fronts to overcome these challenges. I conveyed to Prime Minister Modi and to the government and people of India a deep appreciation for the solidarity and support extended to Sri Lanka in what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in our modern history,” he added. Ahead of the high-level talks between the two top leaders, Wickremesinghe was called by India’s NSA Ajit Doval and security cooperation between the two nations was discussed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Wickremesinghe on Thursday and discussed various bilateral matters. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

