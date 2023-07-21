Mint Explainer: The Curious Case of the Disappearance of China’s Foreign Minister





Disappearing acts have become a recurring theme in Chinese politics. From tennis star Peng Shuai to billionaire banker Bao Fan, many prominent figures in China have disappeared from the public eye, mostly after clashing with the Communist Party. Now Qing Gang, the country’s foreign minister, has joined the list. Since the top diplomats’ last public appearance on June 25, social media has been abuzz with rumors of his whereabouts. Mint examines the controversy. Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, was last seen in public on June 25. Since then, he has been absent from several key diplomatic meetings. He was replaced by his boss, Wang Yi, at a meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers in Indonesia this month. He also did not attend other high-level diplomatic events, such as President Xi Jinping’s meeting with the President of the Philippines.

The line from the Chinese government is that Qin is sick, but few believe it. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also deflected questions about Qin’s disappearance, providing the most grist for the social media rumor mills.

Some commentators suspect that Qin’s disappearance, like that of many prominent Chinese politicians, is a form of disciplinary action against the foreign minister. Prominent Chinese officials and politicians are known to have disappeared, only to be brought back into the spotlight for criminal investigations.

There is little clarity as to why Qin disappeared. Some believe that an affair with a prominent television presenter could be the cause. However, the opaque workings of Chinese politics prevent a definitive answer.

For many, Qin’s disappearance comes as a surprise as he is known to have a close relationship with Xi Jinping. Experts believe his ties to Xi propelled his career and led to his appointment as Chinese ambassador to the United States. Qin was also promoted to foreign minister in December, ahead of a number of more senior diplomats.

Some have thus interpreted the recent developments as a setback for President Xi Jinping, who handpicked Qin and spearheaded his rise to the top of the Chinese administration. If Qin was disciplined, it would reflect badly on the judgment of Chinese presidents.

The saga also says a lot about the state of Chinese politics today. China’s elite constantly worries about falling foul of the country’s mighty ruling party. The disappearance of Qins and the absence of good explanations increase uncertainty and fear as the rules of the game become increasingly blurred. No one is untouchable, even those closest to the regime.

Foreign diplomats are also concerned about this saga. China watchers have found it increasingly difficult to make sense of the country, thanks to the government’s crackdown on free speech and independent media. Civil servants, too, are reluctant to speak frankly with their foreign interlocutors. This means that foreign diplomats find it difficult to read China’s decision-making process. The disappearance of Qins will only compound this problem, increasing the possibility of misunderstandings and diplomatic disputes.

Chinese diplomacy could also suffer in Qin’s absence. The country is in the midst of sensitive talks with the United States as the two countries seek to contain tensions. Qin, who served in America and is widely recognized as a skilled diplomat, played a key role in those talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/mint-explainer-the-curious-case-of-china-s-missing-foreign-minister-11689925343778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos