Jokowi keeps his promise and completes “Hell Road” in Sumatra





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo conducted a review of the Kerkap-Tanjung Agung Pali Inpres road in the northern regency of Bengkulu on Friday (21/7/2023). He saw that there were still damaged roads in Bengkulu province. “As for damaged roads specifically in Bengkulu province, indeed on national roads which have not been stable, it means they are still 10% damaged, provincial roads are about 40% which have not been stable, in districts it is also the same 40%,” Jokowi said in a statement. Jokowi said currently the central government is starting to repair damaged road infrastructure in Bengkulu province. Additionally, the government will add a number of damaged roads that need to be repaired. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “This is what the central government has come through through the Ministry of Public Works and we hope with definite figures. It is still ongoing, now it is clear that 327 billion rupees for eight segments in Bengkulu province, but later we will deal with it again, possibly adding it,” the president said. Repairs were also carried out in other provinces. At the latest, repairs will begin at the end of July. “It doesn’t just apply to Bengkulu province, we hoped everything in 32 provinces will be working by the end of July,” he said. “I often say to regents, mayors and governors that the budget should be targeted, the work should be targeted, if the road is not good, for example, if you want to have priority, then you gave a surplus budget for the first year, the second year, the completion of the infrastructure. Later in the third, the fourth year, complete for example the economic affairs, improve the markets,” he said. Jokowi also advised local governments to focus on work and prioritize the budget, especially in completing infrastructure. So don’t hesitate to make the budget. “The job of the regional government is to collect the budget, why are you afraid? If you don’t take anything, why are you afraid? I’ve been mayor, I’ve been governor, so as long as you don’t collect it, you don’t need to be afraid. But if you took it, that’s another matter,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Get off at Jalan ‘Dajjal’ Jambi, Governor Jokowi Ultimatum (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230721153455-4-456233/jokowi-penuhi-janji-bereskan-jalan-neraka-di-sumatera The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos