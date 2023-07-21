Who is William Russell? Donald Trump’s aide summoned to appear before grand jury





An aide to Donald Trump who was present with the former president on January 6, 2021 appeared before a federal grand jury investigating attempts to nullify the 2020 election results.

William Russell is a former White House special assistant and deputy director of advanced presidential operations who now works for Trump’s 2024 campaign. Russell answered questions under oath in a Washington DC courtroom on Thursday as part of the broad investigation, The Washington Post and NBC News reported. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has frequently accused Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of being a “witch hunt.”

In an article on Truth Social on Thursday attacking the federal investigations into him, Trump wrote: “DEMOCRATIC PROSECUTORS HAVE WAITED FOR YEARS TO BRING CHARGES SO THEY CAN INTERFERE WITH THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. THEY ARE GETTING, HOWEVER, A BIG BACK!!!”

Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters at the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC Aide William Russell, who was with the former president that day, is said to have appeared before a grand jury. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Russell has appeared before the grand jury, although the questions he was asked are unclear. When Russell was subpoenaed in September 2022, it is believed prosecutors wanted to speak to him about the events leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The New York Times reported.

Newsweek has reached out to Russell’s attorney, Stan Woodward, for a comment via email.

Russell’s second reported grand jury appearance comes amid growing speculation that Trump should be indicted by Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election and the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. The former president said he received a letter from Smith’s office advising him that he was under federal investigation, usually a sign that an indictment is imminent.

Several news outlets, including The Associated Press, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reported that Trump could face charges related to a conspiracy to defraud the United States; violation of civil rights; and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. Newsweek was unable to verify this information.

Russell was present with Trump for most of the day on January 6. It can provide vital information about the former president’s actions as the violence on Capitol Hill unfolded.

Last July, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack staged a presentation focusing on the 187 minutes between the former president’s speech at the Ellipse before the riot broke out and his telling his supporters to end the violence.

The panel aired testimony from people close to the former president, including Pat Cipollone, Trump’s top White House lawyer. The recordings indicate that Trump watched the attack on his supporters unfold on television in the White House for most of those 187 minutes. He made no attempt to call any government agency or law enforcement department for assistance in putting down the riot.

“The mob was accomplishing President Trump’s objective, so of course he didn’t intervene,” former congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, said during the July 2022 hearing.

Trump himself said he only heard about the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 “after” and that he “didn’t watch TV”, during an interview with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. She is the author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

