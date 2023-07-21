Ousted PM Imran Khan urges judiciary to take a stand against gross victimization of his party members





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the judiciary to take a stand against the alleged violation of the basic rights of the people and the victimization of members of the country’s largest political party after a senior leader of his party was taken from a high security prison by “unknown men”.

Taking to Twitter, Khan, also leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI), said: “The dismissal of Shehryar Afridi (main leader of PTI) from Adiala prison, the day before yesterday by unknown persons (a reference to intelligence agencies) is completely illegal and shows the outright lawlessness and authoritarianism in the country.” “I urge our justice system to take a stand and end this total violation of our fundamental rights and gross victimization of members of Pakistan’s largest political party,” Khan tweeted.

The removal of Shehryar Afridi from Adiyala prison the day before yesterday by unknown persons is completely illegal and shows the lawlessness and authoritarianism in the country.

As his lawyer pointed out, the sole purpose of subjecting Shehryar to this torture and persecution is to pic.twitter.com/xSpCNFZ1Bc

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 21, 2023

Afridi, 52, served as Minister of State for the Interior from August 2018 to April 2019.

Khan also sees the resurgence of the “encryption controversy” (in which he accused the United States of overthrowing his government) as an attempt to disqualify him from contesting the upcoming general election.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned Khan that he could be arrested if he does not cooperate in the investigation into the leak of national secrets in what is widely known as the cipher case. As Shehryar’s attorney has pointed out, the sole purpose of subjecting him to this torture and persecution is to compel him to file a 164 CrPc statement against him (Khan), the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

Khan is said to be under “virtual house arrest” and no PTI leader or worker is allowed to see him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Khan also chastised the government for arresting more than 10,000 PTI workers following the attack on military installations and state buildings in reaction to his May 9 corruption-related arrest. He said there is a law of the jungle in the country as his party leaders are again arrested in bogus cases after securing bail from the courts. “The silence from human rights organizations and our community of journalists is shocking…” Khan tweeted.

Speaking to the nation via YouTube on Thursday evening, Khan again accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party de facto leader Asif Ali Zardari and former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of plotting to remove him from the post of prime minister in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence. “The PMLN-led coalition government and its managers have only one goal: to disqualify me and send me to prison. To execute their plan, they have now brought forward the issue of US encryption,” he said and demanded a detailed investigation into the US “encryption conspiracy” as the Federal Investigation Agency is not competent enough to investigate. The nation needs to know the real actors behind the plot, Khan said.

Khan was removed from office in a vote of no confidence, becoming the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be sent home after losing the confidence of the National Assembly.

Khan has repeatedly claimed that the United States orchestrated a plan to impeach him for visiting Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He also waved the cipher (diplomatic cable) at a public rally to back up his claims. The United States has repeatedly denied Khan’s claims, calling them “categorically false.” Imran Khan visited Moscow in February last year and met President Putin on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

