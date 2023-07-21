India and Sri Lanka agree to strengthen economic and energy ties | Narendra Modi news

The leaders of India and Sri Lanka have agreed to improve their countries’ economic and energy ties, as well as consider building a land link between them.

Friday’s announcements came during Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghes’ visit to India where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi a day early for the official visit, his first since taking office last year after an economic meltdown forced his predecessor to flee.

India’s support of nearly $4 billion between January and July last year was essential for Sri Lanka after it nearly ran out of dollars and sank into a financial crisis that left it struggling to fund essential imports including fuel and medicine.

The past year has been filled with challenges for the people of Sri Lanka. Being a close friend, as always, we stand with the people of Sri Lanka, Modi said in his remarks on Friday.

He said the two leaders adopted a vision document for our economic partnership to enhance maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity, to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, energy, trade, higher education and skills development.

Modi also said the two sides will work quickly to connect their power grids and study the feasibility of building an oil pipeline and land bridge between the countries.

Establishing land connectivity across the Palk Strait, which in places is only about 25 km (15 miles) wide, would give India access to major ports in Trincomalee and Colombo and cement a millennial relationship, the neighbors said in a strategic document.

The plans to connect power grids through undersea cables and the pipeline are expected to cost about $4 billion in total, according to officials on both sides. Few details have been released on the renewable energy agreements.

Wickremesinghe said the construction of a multi-commodity pipeline from South India to Sri Lanka will ensure affordable and reliable energy supply in Sri Lanka.

New chapter

The two countries will also soon resume negotiations on a broader trade agreement known as the Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.

Wickremesinghe said he briefed Modi on the reform measures taken by his government to address the financial crisis of the island nations and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by India during the most difficult time in modern history.

India is part of a common platform established with Japan and other Paris Club members to help Sri Lanka restructure its debt. It remains a key creditor with $1.9 billion in outstanding debt.

Wickremesinghes’ visit to the regional power station was a clear signal that India’s support over the past year is appreciated, said Center for Social and Economic Progress Fellow Constantino Xavier.

This showed that India will be Sri Lanka’s most important partner in resetting its economy, bureaucracy, decision-making systems for future economic partnerships, he added. This visit marks, in this sense, a new chapter.

While New Delhi has traditionally had close ties with its southern neighbour, Sri Lanka has become a battleground between India and China due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

The two leaders also expressed support for the full implementation of an Indian-backed program to share power with the Sri Lankan ethnic minority Tamil population in the northern and eastern island provinces. The minority maintains linguistic and cultural ties with the Tamils ​​of South India.

A civil war between Sri Lanka’s majority-Sinhalese-controlled government and Tamil rebels killed at least 100,000 people, according to conservative United Nations calculations, before ending in defeat for the rebels in 2009.

We hope the government of Sri Lanka will realize the aspirations of the Tamils, Modi said.

Wickremesinghe said he presented Modi with a reconciliation and power-sharing proposal, saying he urged his parliament to reach consensus and resolve the long-running dispute. His delegation also included two Sri Lankan Tamil ministers.