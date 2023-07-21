Trial of Trump’s classified documents set for May 2024, before election





Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023.

Mark Bello | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump’s trial for mishandling classified documents will begin on May 20, 2024, a federal judge ordered Friday.

Judge Aileen Cannon presented the schedule three days after defense attorneys argued the case should not go to trial until the November 2024 presidential election, due to Trump’s status as the current presidential candidate.

The trial will take place in the U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, Cannon ordered.

Cannon’s decision falls midway between demands from Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department, which had been pushing for the trial to begin in late 2023.

Polls show Trump currently leading the 2024 Republican primary field. If the case goes ahead as currently expected, the trial could take place after a slew of key states have already held their nominating contests. The Republican National Convention, where the GOP will select its presidential nominee, is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee in mid-July 2024.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.

Last month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021 and subsequent alleged efforts to conceal them from the government. Walt Nauta, his valet and co-defendant, pleaded not guilty to six counts.

The case was assigned to Cannon, a Trump appointee who had previously faced criticism after ruling in Trump’s favor in a separate legal dispute related to the classified records.

Last week, Trump’s lawyers asked Cannon to delay setting a trial date and asked him to reject the DOJ’s request to start the trial in mid-December. Cannon appeared skeptical of both sides’ demands during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reported.

Cannon’s seven-page ruling Friday morning noted that prosecutors and defendants agreed the trial should take place later than its original Aug. 14 start date.

But, she wrote, “as a preliminary matter, the Court denies defendants’ request to suspend scheduling now.”

The DOJ’s proposal to begin the trial in December, meanwhile, “is atypically expedited and inconsistent with the guarantee of a fair trial,” she added.

The case includes a massive amount of evidence, including more than 1.1 million pages of recordings, at least nine months of camera footage and at least 1,545 pages of classified finds as well as more content that has yet to be turned over, Cannon noted.

The case’s focus on classified records also adds complexity, the judge wrote, citing the need for parties to review sensitive documents “under appropriate safeguards and after pending logistics are resolved.”

Cannon’s schedule called for dozens of procedural deadlines before the spring 2024 trial. The next set of deadlines relate to a section of federal law that governs how classified information will be handled. The government has until September 7 to turn over relevant classified documents to the defense upon discovery.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The Florida case marks the first time a president, current or former, has faced criminal charges from the federal government. But this is the second round of criminal charges Trump has faced since launching his last White House bid and it may not be the last.

In New York, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged secret money scheme to bury allegations of his extramarital affairs.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled she may soon seek indictments in her investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

Jack Smith, the special counsel who led the federal investigation into classified documents stored at Trump’s Florida home of Mar-a-Lago, is also leading a separate investigation into the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 transfer of presidential power.

This criminal investigation appears to be rapidly moving towards charges: Trump announced on Tuesday that the special counsel had informed him that he was a target in the investigation.

