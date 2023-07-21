Tech Experts Recover Boris Johnson’s Pandemic WhatsApp From Old Phone | Political news





Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages have now been recovered from his old phone and will be handed over to the COVID inquiry unredacted, his spokesperson has said. The inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic has demanded to see the former prime minister’s messages from the height of the lockdown as part of its ongoing work. But after settling a disagreement with the Cabinet Office in court if the messages were needed, the survey still hasn’t received the texts before the deadline last week. Live Politics: Upcoming elections ‘have not been concluded’ – Sunak Mr Johnson’s spokesman had said the former Prime Minister was advised to keep his old phone switched off for security reasons after it was discovered while in office that the number had been freely available on the internet for about 15 years. But after the ex-leader got permission from the security services to turn the device back on, reports surfaced that he had forgot his password. Now Mr Johnson’s spokesman has said ‘technical experts’ have ‘successfully retrieved all relevant messages from the device’, meaning they could be passed on to the investigation. However, a ‘security check of this material’ was now required by the Government, so ‘the timing of any further progress in delivery to the Inquiry is therefore within the control of the Cabinet Office’. Picture:

COVID inquiry chair Baroness Hallett has demanded to see all of Boris Johnson’s diaries, notebooks and WhatsApp messages during the pandemic



The COVID inquiry, led by its chair, Baroness Hallett, used a Section 21 notice to request all of Mr Johnson's WhatsApps, diaries and notebooks that did not respond in May. But the Cabinet Office argued some of the content was 'unambiguously irrelevant' and applied for judicial review against.





Prime Minister: the government is “cooperating with the COVID investigation”

Mr Johnson insisted throughout that he was happy to hand over the material, putting him at odds with the Government’s position. However, he said security issues with his old phone – which he stopped using in May 2021 – meant he would have to seek advice from the security services on messages prior to that date. The High Court ruled in favor of the president earlier this month and the department has promised to comply. Now it appears Mr Johnson may also hand over any remaining material required by the investigation.

