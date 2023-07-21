Olaf Scholz must face the new German consensus on China

When the Angela Merkel era came to an end at the end of 2021 and a new German government took power and promised to review Berlin’s policy towards China, there was good reason to be skeptical. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised continuity in foreign policy during the election campaign. And his Social Democrats, the largest party in a three-party coalition with the Greens and the Free Democrats, used to put the business of all when it comes to authoritarian states like China and Russia.

Scholz’s actions since taking office have done little to allay concerns. He precipitate in Beijing with a business delegation after Chinese President Xi Jinping tightened his iron grip on the Chinese Communist Party and the country at the 20th Party Congress last year. He overthrew half a dozen of his own ministers to crash into an agreement from the Chinese shipping giant COSCO for a stake in a terminal in the port of Hamburg. And last month he deployed red carpet for Chinese Premier Li Qiang, echoing his message that businesses, not governments, should figure out how to reduce China-related risks.

Importantly, unlike other members of his government and party, Scholz never saw China as part of Germany. turningthe foreign and security policy revolution launched by the Chancellor after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a Foreign Affairs article written by the German leader last year, titled The Global Zeitenwende, China was treated almost as an afterthought, and his deep relationship with President Vladimir Putin in Russia barely mentioned.

Against this backdrop, the German government released its first China strategy earlier this month, delivering on a coalition promise that Scholz appears to have accepted with gritted teeth, under pressure from hawkish Green ministers in his cabinet.

Expectations for the document were low. After a harshly worded A draft from Annalena Baerbock’s Foreign Office was leaked to German media last November, with months passing without any strategy in sight. The Chancellery, I was told, did not want to publish it before Lis’ visit to Berlin, lest it limit Scholz’s room for maneuver with China. As a result, the publication of the strategy was pushed back until the summer break at the latest, after the members of the Bundestag had already left Berlin on vacation.

As expected, the final version is softer in some places than last year’s leaked draft. But the big surprise is not what was removed from the document, but what remained. THE 40 page strategy (or 61 pages in the most elegant format German version) is harder than many expected in the Berlin bubble. It includes lines such as this: China is leveraging the political, military and economic clout it has gained to pursue its interests on all continents and in international organizations, and it is working to reshape the rules-based international order according to its preferences.

I suggest reading Chapter 4, entitled Strengthening Germany and the EU. It lays out plans to diversify supply chains, reduce the risks of German companies’ exposure to the Chinese market, strengthen investment screening and export controls, and combat Chinese disinformation. Risk reduction, the document says, is urgently needed.

Words, of course, are just words. And we should reserve final judgment on the strategy until we see proof that the government is implementing what it has spelled out in black and white. But the words have a special meaning in a country like Germany, and it would be wrong to downplay the significance of the change in rhetoric we are witnessing in Berlin.

Is Germany ready to turn its back on China? The answer to this question is clearly no. The cow is still giving milk. We’re not ready to shoot him down yet, a German official close to Scholz said in a private conversation recently.

To understand this position, it is important to consider the economic and political context. Scholz and his team are deeply concerned about the state of the German economy, which between a recession in the first quarter of the year. An abrupt shutdown of cheap Russian gas has hit energy-intensive industries across the country. Some of the largest German companies are shift investments abroad, attracted by the massive subsidies for green technologies offered under the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States. In recent months, the far-right Alternative for Germany has vaulted above Scholz’s Social Democratic Party in national surveys. In Germany and across Europe, there are deep concerns about a possible return of former US President Donald Trump. All of this has made a German leader known for his caution even more risk averse.

The new strategy is a sign that, among all the challenges facing the country, the German consensus on China has changed significantly. A survey published by the Pew Research Center last year showed that 74% of Germans have a negative opinion of China, on par with Canada. Importantly, the win-win narrative that has surrounded Germany-China economic cooperation over the past decades is beginning to unravel, as Chinese electric car makers such as BYD and Nio to go up former German rivals who have been betting on combustion engines for too long.

Scholz is in no position to oppose this changing tide, although he and his team remain determined to avoid confrontation and conflict with Beijing. What indicators should we look for in the coming months to gauge whether Germany is ready to deliver on the plans outlined in its China strategy?

The first test will be on 5G, where Germany’s disregard for EU security directives has forced the European Commission to issue a rare public warning last month. After years of inertia, the government is expected to make a decision soon on the fate of Huawei. Anything less than an immediate ban on new components of the Chinese telecommunications group and an accelerated elimination would go against the central messages of Chinese strategy.

Beyond the summer, Berlin will have to do everything in its power to support European Commission President Ursula von der Leyens’ budding push for EU economic security. strategy. In the new Chinese strategy, the government affirms its determination to prevent cutting-edge technologies from being used to bolster the military capabilities of geopolitical rivals and to engage constructively in European talks on an overseas investment regime that could prevent EU companies from deploying capital to China in a narrow set of sensitive sectors related to national security.

Berlin must demonstrate for the rest of 2023 that these are not empty promises. As the largest economy in Europe and the EU country with the closest economic relationship with China, Germany should lead this political debate, not act as a drag on Brussels, as it has so often done in the past.

As it begins to draw red lines in its tech relationship with China, Germany should not hesitate to push Washington toward a more ambitious trade agenda.

One of the most interesting lines of the German-Chinese strategy was this: We are campaigning for a transatlantic trade deal that would eliminate industrial tariffs and mutually recognize transformative technologies. The flip side of China’s risk reduction is to double down on trade and investment with allies. With that, the ball is in the court of the Biden administrations.