Trial in Donald Trump classified documents case set for May | Donald Trump News





The jury trial of the former US president will begin on May 20, less than six months before the presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump’s trial for mishandling top secret documents will begin in May next year, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who oversees the court in Fort Pierce, Fla., ordered on Friday that the jury trial begin May 20.

The date is a compromise between a request by prosecutors to set the trial for December 2023 and a request by defense attorneys to schedule it after the November 2024 presidential election.

Trump, 77, is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and the trial will be held at the height of the primary campaign to select the party’s flag bearer for the election.

In court documents filed earlier in July, Trump’s legal team had argued that a December start date was not a realistic timeframe for either side to prepare.

His lawyers also questioned whether the former president would get a fair trial ahead of the election, noting that campaigning takes a lot of time and energy.

An image contained in the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump shows boxes of documents in a storage room at Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida [US Justice Department via The Associated Press]

The trial represents uncharted territory for American politics.

Trump is the first former or current US president to face criminal charges.

No U.S. presidential candidate, let alone a party frontrunner, has navigated the certainly lengthy time demands of a single criminal trial during the campaign season, let alone two.

Beyond the federal documents case, Trump has also been indicted in a New York state case for allegedly falsifying business documents related to silent payments made to a porn star. This trial is currently scheduled to begin in March 2024.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied a request to transfer the New York trial to federal court.

Trump’s legal team had argued that the venue change was necessary because the case related to his duties as president. The judge responded that the charges related to his personal, not presidential, conduct.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the New York state case in April. He pleaded not guilty in the federal documents case in a Florida court in June.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather outside the Trump National Doral complex in Miami, Florida ahead of his first appearance in federal court [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]

In the federal case, Trump faces 37 counts related to the alleged removal of classified White House documents and their storage and concealment at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

His assistant, Walt Nauta, was also accused of obstructing the Justice Department’s investigation into the documents.

Trump faces at least two other criminal investigations that could lead to charges in the coming months.

On Tuesday, Trump revealed he had received a letter identifying him as the target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The scope of this investigation includes his actions before and during the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump is also the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia over alleged efforts to pressure an election official to change the results of the 2020 state vote.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Trump’s motion to block the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/21/trial-in-donald-trump-classified-documents-case-set-for-may-2024

