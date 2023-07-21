Donald Trump’s unpopularity reaches its highest level in the history of a poll





Former President Donald Trump’s net preference now stands at minus 27 points in a major poll as the Republican continues his campaign for re-election to the White House.

A Monmouth University poll released on Thursday found that 36% of American adults had a favorable opinion of the former president and 63% had an unfavorable opinion.

It appears Trump’s unpopularity has reached its highest level in Monmouth polling history on the issue, based on previous figures also released on Thursday.

The numbers come as Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination and the possibility of Trump being indicted for a third time on Friday.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump’s office via email for comment.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Nevada Republican Volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump’s preference stands at minus 27 points in a new Monmouth University poll. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Monmouth poll found that 15% of those polled had a very favorable opinion of Trump and 21% had a somewhat favorable opinion. In addition, 13% had a somewhat unfavorable opinion, 50% had a very unfavorable opinion and 1% gave no opinion.

The Monmouth poll was carried out from July 12-17 among 910 adults aged 18 and over. On the question of Trump’s preference, 840 respondents gave answers.

As the Interactive Polls Twitter account pointed out on Thursday, that means Trump’s net preference in the poll is negative by 27 points.

“Monmouth: Trump’s negative net preference rating (-27) is the lowest in polling history,” Interactive Polls tweeted.

The Monmouth University poll results also contained information from its previous polls asking the same question. In November 2020, Trump’s preference stood at 41%, while 49% had an unfavorable opinion and 10% offered no opinion.

The first Trump favor numbers Monmouth released on Thursday were from September 2019. At that time, the then-president had a 43% favorable opinion, 56% had an unfavorable opinion of him and 3% had no opinion.

Before Trump took office in 2017, Monmouth found that just 34% of Americans viewed him favorably, but 46% held an unfavorable view.

President Joe Biden’s preference stood at 43% in the latest Monmouth poll, with 18% of respondents having a very favorable opinion and 25% a somewhat favorable opinion.

A total of 57% of those polled had an unfavorable view of the president, with 44% saying they had a very unfavorable view and 13% saying they had a somewhat unfavorable view.

Regarding a matchup between Biden and Trump in 2024, 36% of those polled said they would definitely vote for the president and 11% said they would likely vote for him.

However, 46% said they definitely wouldn’t vote for Biden and 6% said they were unlikely to.

Just 26% of those polled said they would definitely vote for Trump, while 14% said they probably would, 50% said they definitely wouldn’t, and 8% said they probably wouldn’t.

On Tuesday, Trump announced he had received a targeted letter informing him that he was under federal investigation into attempts to overturn the latest election results and the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which could indicate the former president faces another indictment.

Trump faced a midnight deadline on Thursday to say whether he would appear before a grand jury convened in Washington, D.C. as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation.

