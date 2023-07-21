Xi Jinping’s Russian Albatross – Taipei Times

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin might have played his assigned role by meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on June 29. Despite the artificial show of unity, Chinese President Xi Jinping would not have escaped the fact that the very public mutiny of Prigozhins last month has deeply weakened the Russian leadership. As Ukraine mounts a counteroffensive and Russian battlefield casualties mount, Xi’s boundless partnership with Putin is rapidly turning into a military liability for China.

Of course, China insists that the failed Wagner Group putsch did not threaten its own cooperation with the Kremlin. Just hours after Prigozhin halted his march on Moscow, the Chinese Communist Party issued a statement dismissing the revolt as an internal matter. Inside China, news of the Prigozhins uprising has been scarce, as censors sanitized Chinese social media of any hints that Putin might have been taken down. State media duly reiterated the regime’s support for Russia, described the Western reaction as overdone and declared Putin’s position safe.

That Xi maintains this façade is understandable, given how often he has erupted over China’s ties to Russia and his personal relationship with Putin. The two have met about 40 times over the past decade, repeatedly confessing to a shared worldview. Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine shortly after Xi announced his no-holds-barred partnership, and photos of the handshake during Xi’s visit to Moscow in March, three days after the International Criminal Court indicted Putin for war crimes and issued an arrest warrant for him, showed their bond remains strong.

In the multipolar world that China touts, Russia remains the key to coercing the United States and its allies. The comprehensive strategic partnership announced by Xi and Putin in March encompasses everything from cooperation on dedollarization to pursuing parallel policies in Iran, Syria and Africa, where China’s rising profile and investments complement Russia’s growing military and political presence. Notwithstanding the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Xi stressed that China’s strategy towards Russia will not be changed by the turn of events, regardless of how the international landscape changes.

Xi is also always keen to maintain stability in his country. The last thing China’s economy is already facing intensifying headwinds for is a rocky relationship with Russia. Falling industrial production, weak consumer demand and weak exports are hampering China’s post-COVID-19 recovery. Although Russia only accounts for 3% of China’s total trade, bilateral trade grew 30% last year and already rose 41% in May. China buys Russian oil and gas at a great price, and its exports help Russia sustain the war and keep its economy afloat.

Moreover, Xi is deeply invested in Sino-Russian military cooperation. Under his leadership, defense relations accelerated after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and incursions into eastern Ukraine, despite ensuing sanctions. While bilateral defense cooperation may have plateaued since 2020, China still benefits from access to advanced Russian weapons, military exchanges, joint exercises and high-tech air, naval and early warning systems.

However, as important as these tangible returns may be, China cannot ignore the growing intangible liabilities associated with its ties to Russia. After 16 months of battlefield failures, the Russian armed forces have lost 50% of their combat effectiveness, the British military commander estimates, with the United States putting the number of Russian casualties at more than 100,000 since December.

It is safe to assume that China’s own generals are stunned and disappointed by these results. The last war China waged dates back nearly half a century, against Vietnam. Any hope he had of drawing new ideas from a winning Russian playbook in Ukraine has now been dashed.

The factors behind Putin’s failures should trouble Xi personally. Consider Russia’s competing chains of command and the constant shuffling of generals in Ukraine. Senior Chinese military brass would wonder what to expect in any conflict in East Asia that calls for joint operations with Russia.

Even without the Kremlins’ incompetence and confusion, the US government-funded Center for Naval Analysis concludes that Russia and China still have a long way to go to create an effective military partnership. In the current state of affairs, [t]The occasional establishment of joint operations centers and the occasional use of each other’s military installations remain the only cases of advanced military cooperation.

More importantly for Xi, Russia’s muddled decision-making is not confined to the battlefield. As the Carnegie Endowments Mikhail Komin suggests, the army’s lukewarm response to the Prigozhin putsch raises fundamental questions about its loyalty. Xi is already familiar with this problem. As part of his broad anti-corruption campaign in the 2010s, he oversaw a high-profile purge of the Chinese military to root out competitors and critics. One wonders what was going through his mind as the Wagner group marched on Moscow while the Russian armed forces did nothing.

China no doubt has its own take on Prigozhin and the specific Russian military leaders he has sought to challenge, namely Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, but these are just some of the many players in the Kremlins’ infighting for position and privilege.

Others include Shoigus and Gerasimov’s respective predecessors, Anatoly Serdyukov and Nikolai Makarov. Ten years ago, Komin reminds us, they carried out a reform program to reorganize the army, eventually releasing 80% of the Russian army’s colonels and 70% of its majors. This household opened the doors to new officers who are not beholden to today’s incumbents. These players are stationed across Russia’s 11 time zones and up and down its chain of command, and where their loyalties ultimately lie is anyone’s guess.

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether the questionable integrity of the Russian chain of command would fundamentally change Xi’s strategic calculus or overall designs. Russian security services reportedly detaining at least 13 senior army officers and suspending or firing another 15 following the Prigozhins uprising can only be troubling for Beijing, but it looks like Xi cannot do without even a weakened and humiliated Putin.

Kent Harrington, a former senior CIA analyst, served as national intelligence officer for East Asia, station chief in Asia, and director of public affairs for the CIA.

Copyright : Project Syndicate