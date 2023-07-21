President Joko Widodo visits Kepahiang Bengkulu Hospital





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo visited Kepahiang Regional General Hospital (RSUD), Kepahiang Regency, Bengkulu Province on Thursday, July 20, 2023. There, the President checked the handling growth retardation to existing health facilities. Also Read: Central Java Regional Police Deploys Traffic Accident Analysis Team to Investigate Causes of Train Collision “I came to Kepahiang First Hospital to make sure growth retardation also being treated at this hospital,” the president said in his statement after the review. President Jokowi appreciates the facilities and the number of health workers belonging to Kepahiang Hospital which is considered good, especially the number of medical specialists currently available is sufficient. “I’m happy because this Kepahiang type C hospital has 124 bed but there are 13 (people) specialists, fine,” he said. Also Read: Wagner Boss Yevgeny Progozhin Looks Belarusian After Going Missing “Because in other hospitals, specialists are usually a problem,” he continued. In addition, the President mentioned other things that were also considered good by the RSUD, namely the cleanliness sector as well as the accreditation it had. “I see the cleanliness, the amenity is complete. I think the cleanliness is good,” he said. President Joko Widodo officially approves ASN IKN Tukin, face value is in double digits (Facebook/President Joko Widodo) However, the president said there was one problem Kepahiang Hospital was facing and that was meeting the need for equipment for cataract surgery. Therefore, the president promised to provide the equipment as soon as possible. “Previously there was a problem about the material for cataract surgery, I will send it later as soon as possible,” he said. Also Read: What is the Content of Supreme Court Circular Issued Regarding Interfaith Marriage Accompanying the President in this activity were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Governor of Bengkulu Rohidin Mersyah and Vice Regent of Kepahiang Zurdi Nata.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasenator.com/berita-nasional/649543160/presiden-joko-widodo-mengunjungi-rsud-kepahiang-bengkulu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos