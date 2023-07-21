Trump quizzed Jewish voters when shown Israeli artifacts: WSJ





Former President Donald Trump was apparently unhappy with lackluster Jewish voter support for his 2020 campaign, a grievance he voiced when presented with a collection of priceless Israeli artifacts ahead of a 2021 holiday dinner at Mar-a-Lago, a longtime Republican donor and supporter of Israel told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump agreed this week to return a collection of ancient Israeli artifacts that were “stranded” in the United States for four years after the country’s antiquities authorities began publicly pushing for their recovery.

Thursday’s Journal shed new light on the long and bizarre history of a collection of ceramic oil lamps that traveled from Israel to Washington, DC, California and Florida over four years.

The American oil lamp trip was spearheaded in 2019 by Saul Fox, a private equity executive and prominent Jewish-American donor to the Israel Antiquities Authority, who suggested the agency allow the objects to be presented to Trump at an upcoming White House Hanukkah party to thank the then president for his support of Israel, according to The Journal.

Israel sent the national treasures to the United States on the condition that the valuable antiquities be returned to their country of origin within weeks. The oil lamps were never on public display at the White House, however, due to a State Department inspection of the long-lived items, Fox told the Journal.

When the lamps were released from State Department custody, Fox sent a courier to pick them up and bring them back to his California home, where he locked them away and “kind of forgot about it” just as the pandemic hit and travel slowed to a halt, he told the outlet.

When Fox was then invited to a Trump party in December 2021, this time at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he told the Journal that he hatched a plan with Israel’s director of antiquities to present the ceramic oil lamps to Trump two years later than originally planned.

Alone in Trump’s office ahead of the holiday party, Fox told the Journal he was preparing to present the antiquities when the former president decided to leave.

“I got in his way and said, ‘Mr. President, no, no, you can’t leave, I have these words I wrote,'” Fox told the outlet, beginning to praise the former president for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump, however, responded with an impassioned outcry, according to Fox, which said the former president slapped his hand on his desk.

“Well, how come I only got 25% of the Jewish vote?” Fox recalled Trump saying.

Polls offer an imperfect calculation of total votes among certain demographics, but The Times of Israel reported in November 2020 that Trump got between 21 and 30.5 percent of the Jewish vote, citing two partisan polls.

The former president has previously complained about dwindling Jewish support for his cause, complaining on a 2021 conference call about Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him in the 2020 election, despite everything he said he did for their communities.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, nor did Fox.

A Trump representative told the Journal that the ancient items were presented to the former president by a representative of the Israel Antiquities Authority with “the organization’s full support,” adding that his office would “expedite their return to the organization’s representative.”

