Russia bombs food depots as Erdogan hints Western concessions needed to restore grain corridor





The RUSSIAS Navy today carried out live-fire exercises in the Black Sea after threatening to treat cargo ships heading for Ukraine as military targets. He also fired on agricultural storage buildings near Odessa, in a seemingly coordinated attempt to cripple Ukrainian grain exports. The shelling of the Black Sea port has been branded as revenge for the alleged Ukrainian attack on the Kerch Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar region. Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper said the shelling injured two people and destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley. Russia pulled out of a deal allowing grain exports through the Black Sea earlier this week, accusing Ukraine of exploiting the free passage of its ships for military purposes. The move prompted a backlash from grain-dependent African countries, with Kenya describing Moscow’s action as a stab in the back. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who brokered the grain deal last year, said the West would have to make unspecified concessions to get grain flowing again. Russia has expectations. If these are overcome, Russia is in favor of the active work of the grain corridor, he said. We know that [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has expectations from Western countries…Western countries must act on this issue. Mr Erdogan said he would speak to the Russian president by phone and meet him in Turkey next month. The concessions that Russia might demand from Western countries have not been said. The United States today claimed that the cluster bombs it controversially supplied to the Ukrainian army were proving effective on the battlefield, although there was no indication that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which began six weeks ago, had crossed Russian lines. Mr. Putin repeated that the counter-offensive was failing. But his government’s nervousness over criticism of its wartime performance was indicated by the arrest in Moscow today of nationalist Igor Strelkov, after the prominent media personality who fought in the Donbass in 2014 and is part of a group called the Angry Patriots Club attacked the war as incompetently pursued and branded the president a cowardly mediocrity under whose rule Russia would not survive.

