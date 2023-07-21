Pakistan’s electoral body says it is ready for national elections in October | Election News





The five-year term of the national and provincial assemblies ends on August 12, and new elections must be held within 60 days of the date.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s electoral body says it is ready to hold national elections in October if the legislatures are dissolved in time.

At a press briefing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday, officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that if the national and provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan were dissolved after their five-year term ended on August 12, general elections could be held no later than October 11.

According to the constitution of Pakistan, an elected assembly is mandated to serve for five years. After its dissolution in time, an interim organization is set up which organizes the elections within 60 days.

Kanwar Dilshad, a former ECP official, said Pakistan’s constitution also stipulates that if assemblies are dissolved before the end of five years, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution.

According to the road map given by the ECP, if the national assembly as well as the two provincial assemblies of Sind and Balochistan are dissolved as planned, we will see elections between 8 and 11 October. However, if they are disbanded earlier, we can expect them to be no later than November 8-11, Dilshad told Al Jazeera.

Journalist and political analyst Cyril Almeida, however, believes election dates will be decided by Pakistan’s powerful military, which has directly ruled the country for more than three decades.

At the moment, it’s far from clear whether elections will be held in 2023. And once that hurdle is passed, there’s no obvious reason they should necessarily be held in 2024 either, he told Al Jazeera.

Pakistan has been in political turmoil since former Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April last year. The politician accuses the military of plotting to depose him.

In January this year, Khan, who leads Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had the assemblies of his party-dominated Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces dissolved as part of his failed gamble to force a snap election.

Traditionally, Pakistan holds national and regional elections simultaneously.

Despite a Supreme Court order in April this year, no elections have been held in the two provinces and it is unclear when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will order the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Khan has been indicted on dozens of charges including corruption and terrorism, putting his political survival under a question mark.

He was briefly arrested in May, following which thousands of his protesters took to the streets, targeting government and military properties.

Khans supporters clash with police during a protest against his arrest [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Some of these protesters are tried by controversial military tribunals.

Meanwhile, Khan’s speeches and press conferences are banned from mainstream media while dozens of his party leaders have resigned after being coerced by the military establishment.

Analysts say the defections are a ploy to hurt Khan and his party’s electoral chances, which emerged as the most popular last year.

Almeida says the next election could be the least free and least fair Pakistan has seen in this century.

The PTI party has been dismantled, but it is unclear whether PTI voters will stay away from the polls or turn off in droves. The wrecks of the PTI will press hard on the military to be welcomed in the next assemblies. All of this manipulation will result in a fundamentally tainted vote, the Islamabad-based analyst told Al Jazeera.

