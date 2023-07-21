India and Sri Lanka agree to strengthen relations through energy, power and port projects





[1/2]Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stand together, on the day of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) – India and Sri Lanka said on Friday they had agreed to improve economic ties by boosting cooperation in renewable energy and exploring the feasibility of building an oil pipeline and land bridge between the two countries. New Delhi will also contribute to the development of a port and economic center in Trincomalee, a city located on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka. The announcements were made by the leaders of the two countries as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday morning. India’s support of nearly $4 billion between January and July last year was essential for Sri Lanka after it nearly ran out of dollars and sank into a financial crisis that left it unable to fund essential imports including fuel and medicine. Modi said on Friday that the two leaders “adopted a vision document for our economic partnership” to enhance maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity, to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, energy, trade, higher education and skills development. Modi also said the two sides would work quickly to connect their power grids and study the feasibility of building an oil pipeline and land bridge between the countries, which are about 50 km (31 miles) apart at some point. The plans to connect power grids through undersea cables and the pipeline are expected to cost about $4 billion in total, according to officials on both sides. Few details have been released on the renewable energy agreements. Wickremesinghe said that “the construction of a multi-commodity pipeline from southern India to Sri Lanka will ensure affordable and reliable energy supply in Sri Lanka”. The two countries will also soon resume negotiations on a broader trade agreement known as the Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement. Wickremesinghe also said he briefed Modi on the reform measures taken by his government to address the island’s financial crisis, and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by India for the “most difficult period in modern history”. Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt last May and India is part of a common platform established with Japan and other Paris Club members to help the island restructure its debt. India remains one of the island’s main creditors with $1.9 billion in outstanding debt. While New Delhi has traditionally enjoyed close ties with its southern neighbour, the small island nation has become a battleground between India and China due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean. The two-day visit to New Delhi is Wickremesinghe’s first since he took office as president a year ago after his predecessor was forced to resign following widespread protests over the economic crisis. Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in NEW DELHI, additional reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in COLOMBO and Shivam Patel in NEW DELHI; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Krishn reports on the politics and strategic affairs of the Indian subcontinent. He previously worked at the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, an international investigative consortium; The Indian Express; and The Caravan magazine, writing about advocacy, politics, law, conglomerates, media, elections and investigative projects. A graduate of Columbia University’s School of Journalism, Krishn has won numerous awards for his work. Contact: +918527322283

