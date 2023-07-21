Politics
Increased resident mobility, damaged roads in regions begin to be repaired
BENGKULU, KOMPAS Road infrastructure improvements have started to be implemented in a number of areas. Initially, about IDR 7.4 trillion has been disbursed for road rehabilitation in 32 provinces of Indonesia. This step is important to facilitate community mobility. Local governments are urged to be more optimal in the use of budget to achieve development.
This was underscored by President Joko Widodo while reviewing repair of damaged roads on Kerkap-Tanjung Agung Palik Road, North Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province on Friday (21/7/2023). During his visit, the President was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and People’s Settlements (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.
There, the President wants to ensure that the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity of the Ministry of Public Works and Social Habitat (PUPR) has been implemented in the regions. In Bengkulu specifically, the government has allocated a budget of about Rs 327 billion for the repair of eight roads in Bengkulu which are 155.8 kilometers long.
This improvement is based on the large number of damaged roads in the regions, whether they are provincial roads or districts/cities. In Bengkulu, it is noted that about 10% of national roads are still not stable. For provincial and regency/municipal roads, the level of road damage has reached 40%.
Also read: President to review damaged roads in northern Bengkulu
For this reason, the central government through the Ministry of PUPR stepped in to repair the provincial and district/town roads. Road repairs under the presidential instruction policy are not only carried out in Bengkulu, but in 32 provinces of Indonesia. This includes several provinces visited by the president before, such as North Sumatra, Lampung and Jambi.
I am here to verify that the presidential instruction has been implemented in the regions. As for the overall supervision, it will of course be entrusted to the BPKP (Finance and Development Supervision Agency), specified the President.
The President hopes that the implementation of this presidential instruction will encourage regional governments to focus more on regional development. For example, in the first and second years of government, the focus is on building infrastructure, including road repairs. Meanwhile, the following year, the direction can be changed to improve the economy, one of which is to create a market.
I am here to verify that the presidential instruction has been implemented in the regions.
At the end of their term, regional managers can focus on improving other sectors such as education. Don’t let budgeting get fuzzy so that all agencies are distributed fairly. We must prioritize, said the president.
The President underlined that regional governments must achieve development in their regions because they are the ones who have the power to use the budget. No need to be afraid to use the budget as long as you don’t take it. If they took it, that’s another matter, the president said.
Local government proposal
PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono explained that the construction of this road was initiated from a proposal from the local government regarding the roads and bridges that needed to be repaired. Judging from the Accountable Transparency Integration Synergy application of the Ministry of PUPR, there are about 4,050 regional proposals for road construction with a financing need of about IDR 109.81 trillion.
However, after prioritizing activities, about IDR 14.64 trillion has been budgeted to manage 2,873 km of roads and 2,369 meters of bridges.
Of this amount, the budget ready for disbursement in July 2023 is approximately IDR 7.4 trillion. The funds will be used to build 1,632 km of roads and 234 meters of bridges. The remaining IDR 7.2 trillion is still outstanding. The hope is that it can be achieved before the end of 2023.
Also read: Central and regional gangs overcome damaged roads
With this development, Basuki pointed out that the central government is trying to improve infrastructure in the regions, not only toll roads, but also roads and bridges. This infrastructure facility is a link to increase community mobility in the region.
Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah has acknowledged that the local government needs the intervention of the central government to repair the roads in the area. Because the regional budget is not enough to repair damaged roads, Rohidin said.
However, taken as a whole, the road damage that occurred in Bengkulu also occurred in other provinces. “Indeed, repairing the infrastructure requires the collaboration of all parties,” Rohidin said.
With the repair of arteries to remote villages and the construction of toll roads, it is hoped that Bengkulu will be freed from isolation. In this way, Bengkulu’s economy will grow.
A resident of Kerkap District, North Bengkulu Regency, Wantanazir (68) said the damaged roads in his neighborhood cannot be separated from the many trucks carrying coal and sand passing by. Therefore, even if it is repaired, it will definitely be damaged again, he said.
Damage on this road even to the point of causing casualties. Because the resulting hole is large enough. Wantanazir hopes that road rehabilitation will be carried out optimally so that community activities are no longer disrupted.
Professor of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Bengkulu Kamaludin University, said that improving road access is a way to facilitate the mobility of goods or people in Bengkulu city. In this way, the costs incurred for the transportation of the goods can be reduced. Commodity prices will also be more competitive, Kamaludin said.
In addition, open access, including good quality roads, will also open up economic opportunities for the areas traversed. For example, agricultural production and planting areas in Bengkulu can reach a wider market. Therefore, infrastructure development is an important factor for Bengkulu’s economic growth, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/nusantara/2023/07/21/tingkatkan-mobilitas-warga-jalan-rusak-di-daerah-mulai-diperbaiki
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Increased resident mobility, damaged roads in regions begin to be repaired
- Manush, Archana stand a chance as Puneri Paltan Table tennis clinch thriller
- raincoats for men: Best raincoats for men: No more mess in the rain
- Stocks Rise as Tech Recovers, Dow Set for 10th Win: Stock Market News Today
- The secret to bringing DEVSISTERS 3D characters to life
- US says Ukraine is using bombs ‘effectively’ – BBC News
- Why did Xi Jinping talk about improving America’s relations
- India and Sri Lanka agree to strengthen relations through energy, power and port projects
- Actor Vivek Oberoi Cheated Rs 1.5 Crore To Produce Movie That Never Was
- Self-driving car company Aurora sells stake worth $820 million
- Jaipur Earthquake: It was only 4, the sound and shaking was scary, watch the Jaipur earthquake video
- Pakistan’s electoral body says it is ready for national elections in October | Election News