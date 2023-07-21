Increased resident mobility, damaged roads in regions begin to be repaired

This was underscored by President Joko Widodo while reviewing repair of damaged roads on Kerkap-Tanjung Agung Palik Road, North Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province on Friday (21/7/2023). During his visit, the President was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and People’s Settlements (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

BENGKULU, KOMPAS Road infrastructure improvements have started to be implemented in a number of areas. Initially, about IDR 7.4 trillion has been disbursed for road rehabilitation in 32 provinces of Indonesia. This step is important to facilitate community mobility. Local governments are urged to be more optimal in the use of budget to achieve development.

Repairing damaged roads on Kerkap-Tanjung Agung Palik Road, North Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province, Friday (21/7/2023). The central government, through the Ministry of Public Works and People’s Settlements, has disbursed about IDR 14.64 trillion for road rehabilitation in the regions.

There, the President wants to ensure that the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity of the Ministry of Public Works and Social Habitat (PUPR) has been implemented in the regions. In Bengkulu specifically, the government has allocated a budget of about Rs 327 billion for the repair of eight roads in Bengkulu which are 155.8 kilometers long.

This improvement is based on the large number of damaged roads in the regions, whether they are provincial roads or districts/cities. In Bengkulu, it is noted that about 10% of national roads are still not stable. For provincial and regency/municipal roads, the level of road damage has reached 40%.

Also read: President to review damaged roads in northern Bengkulu

For this reason, the central government through the Ministry of PUPR stepped in to repair the provincial and district/town roads. Road repairs under the presidential instruction policy are not only carried out in Bengkulu, but in 32 provinces of Indonesia. This includes several provinces visited by the president before, such as North Sumatra, Lampung and Jambi.

KOMPAS/RHAMA PURNA JATI President Joko Widodo instructed his staff regarding road repairs in North Bengkulu, Bengkulu Province on Friday (21/7/2023). This month, road repairs continue, including in several provinces, such as North Sumatra, Jambi and Lampung.

I am here to verify that the presidential instruction has been implemented in the regions. As for the overall supervision, it will of course be entrusted to the BPKP (Finance and Development Supervision Agency), specified the President.

The President hopes that the implementation of this presidential instruction will encourage regional governments to focus more on regional development. For example, in the first and second years of government, the focus is on building infrastructure, including road repairs. Meanwhile, the following year, the direction can be changed to improve the economy, one of which is to create a market.

I am here to verify that the presidential instruction has been implemented in the regions.

At the end of their term, regional managers can focus on improving other sectors such as education. Don’t let budgeting get fuzzy so that all agencies are distributed fairly. We must prioritize, said the president.

The President underlined that regional governments must achieve development in their regions because they are the ones who have the power to use the budget. No need to be afraid to use the budget as long as you don’t take it. If they took it, that’s another matter, the president said.

Local government proposal

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono explained that the construction of this road was initiated from a proposal from the local government regarding the roads and bridges that needed to be repaired. Judging from the Accountable Transparency Integration Synergy application of the Ministry of PUPR, there are about 4,050 regional proposals for road construction with a financing need of about IDR 109.81 trillion.

However, after prioritizing activities, about IDR 14.64 trillion has been budgeted to manage 2,873 km of roads and 2,369 meters of bridges.

Of this amount, the budget ready for disbursement in July 2023 is approximately IDR 7.4 trillion. The funds will be used to build 1,632 km of roads and 234 meters of bridges. The remaining IDR 7.2 trillion is still outstanding. The hope is that it can be achieved before the end of 2023.

Also read: Central and regional gangs overcome damaged roads

With this development, Basuki pointed out that the central government is trying to improve infrastructure in the regions, not only toll roads, but also roads and bridges. This infrastructure facility is a link to increase community mobility in the region.

KOMPAS/RHAMA PURNA JATI President Joko Widodo listens to an explanation at Purwodadi Market, located in North Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province, on Friday (21/7/2023). According to the plan, this market will begin to be revitalized this year and will be completed next year.

Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah has acknowledged that the local government needs the intervention of the central government to repair the roads in the area. Because the regional budget is not enough to repair damaged roads, Rohidin said.

However, taken as a whole, the road damage that occurred in Bengkulu also occurred in other provinces. “Indeed, repairing the infrastructure requires the collaboration of all parties,” Rohidin said.

With the repair of arteries to remote villages and the construction of toll roads, it is hoped that Bengkulu will be freed from isolation. In this way, Bengkulu’s economy will grow.

A resident of Kerkap District, North Bengkulu Regency, Wantanazir (68) said the damaged roads in his neighborhood cannot be separated from the many trucks carrying coal and sand passing by. Therefore, even if it is repaired, it will definitely be damaged again, he said.

Damage on this road even to the point of causing casualties. Because the resulting hole is large enough. Wantanazir hopes that road rehabilitation will be carried out optimally so that community activities are no longer disrupted.

KOMPAS/RHAMA PURNA JATI A minibus vehicle is due to cross a damaged road point in Tulung Selapan District, Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, South Sumatra on Tuesday (23/5/2023). Following the damage on the road, the mobility of local residents was disrupted. They are also independently trying to improve the route as much as possible.

Professor of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Bengkulu Kamaludin University, said that improving road access is a way to facilitate the mobility of goods or people in Bengkulu city. In this way, the costs incurred for the transportation of the goods can be reduced. Commodity prices will also be more competitive, Kamaludin said.

In addition, open access, including good quality roads, will also open up economic opportunities for the areas traversed. For example, agricultural production and planting areas in Bengkulu can reach a wider market. Therefore, infrastructure development is an important factor for Bengkulu’s economic growth, he said.