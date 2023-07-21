Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Organization





WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) – Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and legal aide, has settled his lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of failing to cover millions of dollars in legal fees and expenses he incurred while working for the former U.S. president.

In a statement on Friday, Cohen said “this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

The Trump Organization and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Cohen originally sued in March 2019 to recover $1.9 million in costs, plus $1.9 million he was ordered to forfeit in a criminal case. The fees kept mounting and the Trump Organization paid some of them, according to court documents.

A trial in the civil case was scheduled to begin July 24 in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Cohen is now a vocal critic of Trump. Her 2020 memoir “Disloyal” was a New York Times bestseller.

Despite Friday’s settlement, Cohen is expected to be a star prosecution witness against Trump in a criminal trial next year.

This case involves payments made by Cohen, and repaid by Trump, to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 presidential election over her alleged affair with Trump, which he denies.

Cohen also faces a $500 million lawsuit from Trump in federal court in Florida, where Trump accused him of revealing “trusts” and “spreading lies” in books and media, and of damaging his reputation by calling him a “racist.”

Friday’s settlement resolves Cohen’s claims that the Trump Organization stopped paying its bills after it began cooperating with several investigations into his work for the former president.

These included investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s efforts to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Trump, a Republican running for president again, faces many other legal issues.

These include a federal indictment for classified documents he took from the White House and possible charges for his efforts to remain president following his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Cohen served a three-year sentence, partly in prison and partly under house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after pleading guilty in 2018 to campaign finance and tax evasion violations.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil in Washington, DC, and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Kanishka Singh, Doina Chiacu and Daniel Wallis

