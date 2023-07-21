UK Covid inquiry ready to get Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages





Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages were successfully recovered from his old mobile phone and will be forwarded to the Covid-19 public inquiry, his spokesman said on Friday. Technical experts were able to access the former British prime minister’s outdated device and retrieve all relevant messages from it, the spokesperson added. Johnson’s WhatsApp messages are expected to provide useful information to the Covid inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, into Downing Streets’ pandemic response, including the decision-making regarding the imposition of three national lockdowns in England. Johnson was told to stop using his old cell phone and turn it off indefinitely for security reasons in May 2021 after it emerged his phone number had been available for free online for 15 years. Ministers this month missed a deadline set by the High Court to provide all of Johnson’s notebooks, diaries and WhatsApp messages to the inquest after the government lost a legal challenge seeking the right to delete documents. The delay in delivering the messages was attributed to the difficulty of securely accessing Johnson’s old cell phone, which remained in his possession while government officials sought to recover the data on the device. Following media reports that Johnson’s memory of his old ID number was fuzzy, his allies insisted this month that his memories of the code correctly matched government records. Officials reportedly feared that repeatedly entering an incorrect PIN could erase all data from the devices. Johnsons spokesman said on Friday the former prime minister would pass material from the unredacted phone to the Covid inquiry, but the process dictated by it requires a security check of such material now to be carried out by the Cabinet Office. The timing of delivery of messages to the inquiry is therefore under government control, according to Johnsons team. Johnsons spokesman said: It has always been true that Boris Johnson was passing this material on to the inquest and doing everything possible to help it be recovered. A careful survey-approved process was followed to ensure this was successful. A government official confirmed that the Cabinet Office was in contact with Johnson’s team and would carry out security checks as soon as the documents were handed over. In early evidence sessions, the inquiry heard that the UK lacked the resources to step up its response to Covid and that pandemic planning was biased in favor of eliminating disasters.

