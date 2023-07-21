SPAC publicizing Trump Media just settled fraud charges





Donald Trump’s media company, which first announced plans to go public through a blank check company nearly two years ago, has come under intense scrutiny from U.S. regulators investigating wrongdoing in the early stages of the deal. But the path to Trump Media and Technology Groups’ (TMTG) debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange finally cleared today after Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has settled the securities fraud charges.

The US government has accused DWAC and its officials of illegally holding merger talks with TMTG, the parent company of the Trumps Truth Social app, ahead of its own initial public offering (IPO). This violates federal laws on how special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like DWAC can operate prior to its IPO.

DWAC did not disclose its discussions with TMTG and did not disclose a material conflict of interest of its CEO and Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal said in a press release announcing the charges. In the context of a SPACa blank check entity with no business operations, these disclosure failures are particularly problematic as investors focus on factors such as the SPAC management team and potential merger targets when making financial decisions.

DWAC was fined $18 million, but is allowed to complete its $300 million deal with TMTG, a deal that will ultimately take Truth Socials’ parent company public.

The settled charges come less than a month after the SEC and the U.S. Justice Department filed charges against three men for illegally trading DWAC stock with insider knowledge that the company would announce a merger with the Trump Media Group. The trio reportedly won $22 million in the scheme; each now faces decades in prison if convicted.

Days after the charges were announced, DWAC said it had reached an agreement in principle with the SEC to pay the $18 million civil penalty and close the deal. The two companies now have until September 8 to complete their deal, unless they receive shareholder approval to extend the deadline again.

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022, a year after he was kicked out of Twitter after he used the platform to incite violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twitter has since been sold to Elon Musk, who has invited Trump back to the platform, once his favorite forum to reach his political supporters.

But Trump has so far stayed away from Twitter, limiting his post to Truth Social. According to an SEC filing, Trump is contractually obligated to post on Truth Social first before any other platform, although there is an exception for his political activity.

DWAC became something of a meme action as potential investors in a Trump media company patiently waited for the deal to close. The stock, which once hit $97 per share, is up 22% in after-hours trading from its current price of $13.36 per share.

