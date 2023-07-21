Jokowi wears student clothes from SMKN 4 Jambi, director: we are more confident again





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visited a number of vocational high schools in the central state of Bengkulu 2 on the sidelines of his visit to Bengkulu province. During his visit to the vocational high school this time, President Joko Widodo wore clothes made by the students of SMKN 4 Jambi City. The white long-sleeved shirt was ordered directly by President Joko Widodo during a visit to SMKN 4 Jambi City some time ago. This dress of a student from the fashion design department was even exhibited by the number one person in Indonesia during a press statement to the media team after a visit to SMKN 2 Bengkulu Tengah. “And just so you know, the clothes I’m wearing are also produced by SMKN 4 Jambi. I ordered two months ago. I started using it right away. Nice clothes, isn’t it,” President Joko Widodo said citing the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube.







Quoting the General Directorate of Professional Studies website, the white shirt worn by President Joko Widodo during a visit to Central Bengkulu 2 SMKN is one of four shirts made by four students at SMKN 4 Jambi City. The four students are Zaqia Cahayacamila, Sunia Ariska, Zea Abadiah and Ayu Wulandari. They are 12th graders in the fashion design department. “I am happy to be able to make clothes for the president. Also, the clothes were worn and said to be good by the president,” said Zaqia Cahayacamila. The process of making clothes for the president is done jointly by students under the guidance of teachers at the school. The process of making these clothes also does not take long. “Probably about a month, the process starts with finding materials, making patterns, sewing. Everything is done together,” Zaqia said. In total, the students made four garments for the President and First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo. In addition to Joko Widodo’s identical white shirt, students also make batik shirts with Jambi’s signature Sanggat Ship pattern. Meanwhile, for the First Lady, the students made a top in the form of a batik top with the same design. “We choose outside so that it is easier to mix and match with several other garments and can be used for formal and non-formal events,” Sunia said. Meanwhile, SMKN 4 Jambi City Principal Asmiati admitted that she was very happy that the clothes made by her students were used by President Joko Widodo. “We are very proud and it is a motivation for us to be even better,” said Asmiati. According to Asmiati, the wearing of student-made clothes by President Joko Widodo shows that the skill of students has been tested in making clothes. “We are even more confident,” added Asmiati. Previously, President Joko Widodo ordered clothes for SMKN 4 Jambi City students during a visit to the school on May 16, 2023. At that time, President Joko Widodo requested clothes to be made for himself and also for the First Lady. The clothing measurement process is even carried out directly in the student practice room of the fashion design department by the students. Once completed, the clothes were then taken directly by the Presidential Guard (Paspampres) to the school. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow Google Medcom.id news account (CFU)

