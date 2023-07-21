Blinken: US expects Turkey to bring Russia back to Black Sea grain deal





We expect Turkey to play the role it has already played, a leadership role in getting this back on track, Blinken said. Ensuring that people around the world can get the food they need at reasonable prices. After leaving the deal, Moscow continued a barrage of airstrikes on the key Ukrainian port city of Odessa which heavily damaged grain silos and key port infrastructure, according to Ukrainian city officials. Blinken reiterated that Russia is weaponizing food and doing something truly unacceptable. So I hope the world looks at this and sees how Russia is cynically manipulating food in order to advance its goals in Ukraine, Blinken added. Blinken noted that Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, threats to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea heading for Ukrainian ports, and its airstrikes on Odessa have deeply chilled commercial shipping and the insurance needed to transport massive amounts of grain and other essential food supplies across the region. Ukraine also has threat to attack ships heading for Russian ports. The White House National Security Council warned earlier this week that the United States has intelligence indicating that Russia has placed more sea mines around Ukrainian ports, and that Moscow may also attack commercial vessels in the region and blame Ukraine in a false flag operation. Amid Russia’s ongoing attacks on Odessa, Blinken said he saw no evidence Russia was interested in larger peace talks. The United States is working with allies and Ukraine to explore other options, Blinken added. U.S. officials said they were assessing whether they could help bolster makeshift land and river export routes. Ukraine and its agriculture-dependent economy have depended on these land routes since shortly after the Russian invasion, when Ukrainian authorities desperately tried to get as much grain out of the country by any means possible. U.S. officials have questioned how fast they can expedite these hugely expensive overland routes and have also stoked the anger of farmers in neighboring countries over the pressure the influx of grain has placed on prices and critical maritime infrastructure. We were looking for options. I just don’t think we can catch up with the volume, Blinken said. Ukraine has accelerated the flow of grain through its small port on the Danube in recent months, which is now the main export route out of the country. Analysts say the river route, along with other land routes the United States and European Union have helped build, are should move similar amounts of grain this harvest season compared to what the country normally exports via Odessa and its other major seaports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has also called on Turkey to help restore the deal, or continue without Russia’s involvement, is due to address the Aspen Security Forum on Friday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/21/blinken-turkey-russia-grain-deal-00107604 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos