News from President Donald Trump today: Former fixer Michael Cohen settles lawsuit for unpaid legal fees





NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company and his former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over claims Cohen was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after becoming entangled in investigations into the former president.

Lawyers for both sides told the judge they reached an agreement during a videoconference Friday in Manhattan, just as Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was scheduled to go to state court Monday. Details of the deal were not made public.

Cohen said Friday that the matter “has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.” Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.

Cohen claimed in his lawsuit that the Trump Organization promised to pay his legal fees and did so for a time, paying more than $1.7 million in legal fees.

But, Cohen said, the company reneged after it began cooperating with federal prosecutors in their investigations related to Trump’s business dealings in Russia and is trying to silence women with embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Cohen’s attorneys stopped representing him after the company stopped paying. His lawsuit said it hurt his ability to respond to federal investigations.

In court documents, the Trump Organization disputed making certain promises and said it had met all of its obligations. The company also argued that Cohen’s involvement in federal investigations was not a consequence of his former job, but rather a personal decision to try to reduce his own criminal exposure as an indictment loomed.

Jury selection in the case began on Monday, with a trial expected to begin next week. Of the potential jurors, more than half said they had strong opinions about Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Several said their feelings for him were intense enough that they were unable to assess the evidence fairly.

While the former president would not have been a witness at trial, his son Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to testify.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple charges, admitting that he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws with excessive political contributions, lied to multiple banks to obtain funding, and evaded income tax by failing to report more than $4 million in income. He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, released after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed the country’s prisons.

He then became a key witness in the New York grand jury proceedings that led to Trump’s indictment in April for falsifying Trump Organization records to protect Trump’s 2016 candidacy by suppressing allegations that he had extramarital sex.

Trump denied those encounters and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. He framed the case as a Democratic district attorney’s attempt to blunt his ongoing campaign to return to the White House in 2025.

Trump has now sued Cohen, accusing him of breaching a company confidentiality agreement, breaching ethical standards for lawyers and “spreading lies” about Trump. A spokesperson for Cohen, attorney Lanny Davis, responded that Trump was abusing the court system to harass Cohen.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.

