Trump lawyers push again to block Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have continued their last-minute efforts to block an Atlanta-area investigation into whether he and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia, a motion that will now be decided by a judge. based out of Fulton County.

In an order issued Thursday but made public Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville recused the entire Fulton County judicial bench from hearing Trump’s motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and his office from probing Trump further. The motion also calls for the rejection of evidence and a final report taken by a special grand jury that investigated the case.

Glanville, the Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge, reassigned the case to Georgias Seventh Judicial Administrative District for the appointment of a judge who is not a member of the district to preside over the case. That court, based in Cartersville, Georgia, oversees 14 northwestern Georgia counties, though the order suggests future hearings could still be held in Atlanta.

The order came as Trumps attorneys filed an amended motion to disqualify Willis and quash the special grand jury’s filing of a 650-page brief accusing Willis, in part, of raising funds for his re-election campaign as a result of the case.

Trump’s attorneys accuse Willis, who is seeking a second term as district attorney in the 2024 election, of retweeting follower requests and campaign donations referring to his pursuit of this investigation. They cite an influx of donors from outside Georgia for her re-election campaign last year and say the fundraiser violates professional ethics and should disqualify her from the case.

The filing cites Twitter messages posted in July 2022 by Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic political strategist unaffiliated with the Williss campaign, suggesting his followers donate to Williss’ re-election campaign and follow his campaign Twitter account.

She is exactly the kind of candidate we must not only elect but re-elect, tweeted Parkhomenko. In a later message, he added, Republicans will do everything they can to stop her when she wins reelection.

A few days later, the Williss campaign account retweeted Parkhomenko’s initial post urging his audience to follow his account and followed up with a post noting the surge in followers.

Adam, I am so touched by your support, the Williss campaign tweeted at Parkhomenko. This week has been amazing! 60k – WOW. THANK YOU.

The strategists’ messages thread included information about Williss’ investigation of Trump and his allies, but Williss’ campaign account did not appear to retweet or interact with those messages.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on Glanville’s order and Trump’s latest filing.

The legal maneuver comes four days after the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously denied Trump’s motion to disqualify Willis (D) and his office and overturn the findings of the special grand jury.

Trump’s lawyers also unsuccessfully asked the high court to stay all criminal proceedings in the case, a request made just weeks before Willis announced the charging rulings in the matter. But the nine-judge panel quickly dismissed Trump’s request, saying Trump had failed to prove the extraordinary circumstances that would justify their intervention.

The higher court also appeared to view Trump’s arguments as weak, writing that even if his motion was procedurally proper, the petitioner has not shown that he would be entitled to the relief he is seeking.

Trump’s Georgia-based legal team, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, also filed a nearly identical motion last week in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to block Williss’ investigation into the case, which will now be heard by a judge outside Fulton County.

But Glanville, in moving the case to another jurisdiction, also appeared to criticize Trump’s motion to disqualify Willis and block prosecutors from using the grand jury’s special findings. None of this actually seems to ring in a mandamus, Glanville wrote in a footnote to his order, referring to the legal relief sought by Trump.

The legal back and forth comes months after Trump’s lawyers first sought to remove Willis and his team from the case, saying his public comments on the investigation violated Trump’s constitutional rights.

That March motion is pending before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who Trump’s attorneys have also sought to remove from the case. They cited his oversight of the special grand jury, which they say was conducted under an unconstitutional statute and through an unlawful and unconstitutional process that violated Trump’s due process rights.

Trump’s lawyers have questioned why McBurney has yet to act on their March request and criticized his role in presiding over the constitution of two sworn criminal grand juries last week, one of which is likely to hear the 2020 election interference case.

Before jury selection, which was open to the public, McBurney told reporters he had volunteered to replace the presiding judge who had been scheduled that week but was on leave.

But Trump’s attorneys criticized McBurney’s role in impaneing new grand juries, noting that he had volunteered to do so knowing full well that he had yet to issue a decision on Trump’s earlier motion to disqualify Willis and his team and block the grand jury report.

Between the district attorneys directing the process and the inaction of the supervising judges, [Trump] is at the mercy of state actors who have so far disregarded his rights, even his right to have his petition heard and adjudicated, Trump’s legal team wrote in the petition last week.

Willis said she may pursue indictments in the coming weeks. In April, she said in a letter to local law enforcement and other officials that she planned to announce her charging decision between July 11 and September 1, dates that coincided with the summer terms of the last Fulton County grand juries.

Willis appeared to narrow that window further in another letter to Fulton County officials, announcing that many of its staff would be working remotely at least four days a week between the July 31 and August 18 dates coinciding with grand jury work and requested that no in-person proceedings be scheduled at the county courthouse during that time.

In their latest motion, dated Wednesday but made public Friday, Trump’s attorneys pointed to Williss’ public timeline and pushed for their motion to be heard under court rules that allow emergency motions.

The petitioner cannot sit still while a prosecutor with a disqualifying self-interest uses unconstitutionally obtained evidence to ultimately drag him into a courtroom, the Trump motion said.

