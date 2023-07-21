China’s economy is spiraling: will the war be a distraction for Xi?

On Monday, China announced that its the economy grew by 6.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. The Chinese economy, despite numbers that look robust, is in the early stages of failure. In a failing China, the Communist Party leadership will undoubtedly fall back on nationalism – and could end up starting a war.

6.3% report from China missed expectations by a wide marginand analysts are now talking about the rapid slowdown in the Chinese economy.

China’s current economic difficulties are not cyclical. Beijing overstimulated its economy to overcome the 2008 slowdown. Yes, Chinese leaders created growth then, but they made the country too dependent on government spending, building too many apartment buildings And high-speed rail lines. And they took on too much debt. The ratio of the country’s total debt to China’s GDP, after taking into account the so-called “hidden debt”, according to many, is around 300 percent.

Everyone says that China must now rely on consumer spending, but the Chinese economy aims to depress consumer confidence. For example, interest rates on deposits in banks have been maintained artificially low to support state loans for the white elephant projects that are now scaring the country.

In addition, nationwide”hukou systemof household registration also inhibits consumer spending. This system prevents rural Chinese from gaining residency in urban areas, where they have migrated to provide labor, so they are not entitled to social services.

“China’s entire economy is built on cities getting free labor from the countryside — free of tuition, medicine, pensions,” Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research told me. “Without ending the hukou system, consumption can never become an economic driver.”

China has therefore probably reached the limits of its potential. A fundamental change in the structure of the economy would, in practice, require a fundamental change in the political system. The Communist Party, however, is unlikely to do anything to compromise its position. He will defend institutions that benefit from rules that depress consumer spending because those institutions keep him in power.

“A chance for structural reform?” asked Stevenson-Yang. “None.”

Why should anyone outside of China care about its intractable economic problems? Because these problems make the country unstable and aggressive.

How? We start with unemployment in the urban cohort of 16-24 year olds, which reached a record 21.3% last month. Many young Chinese, as a result, have given up. They are now “flat”, withdraw from society, but they also took to the streets late last year in nationwide protests. It is young people, after all, who have led the revolutions, in China and elsewhere.

Moreover, many Chinese renounce their country, while the influx of Chinese migrants at the southern border of America indicates. US Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of migrants from China has increased by more than 1,000 percent in the first five months of this federal fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Those Chinese who cannot leave are desperate.

China is collapsing, so President Xi Jinping, with few economic solutions to adopt, will eventually realize that he has only two choices. It can let economic forces take their course and bring down the Chinese political system, which has depended on prosperity as the main basis of its legitimacy, or it can stoke xenophobia and nationalism by igniting conflict with the United States or other victims.

Even now, Xi can’t help but talk about war, bringing up the subject at every opportunity. At the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in March, for example, he repeated his now favorite slogan: “Dare to fight.”

Xi’s message quickly filtered through the ranks. The following month, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, after completing provocative air and sea exercises around Taiwan, announced that he was “ready to fight”.

And to drive the point home, this month Xi, dressed in military greenvisited the Eastern Theater Command and delivered another of his rousing speeches.

It’s more than rhetoric. The Chinese leader engages in a mobilization of the whole society for the war. A conflict is something he has been planning for a long time.

“Xi Jinping’s domestic policies were designed to bring all economic forces under his overall direction, and now he stands alone,” Charles Burton of the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute told me this week. “He is seen inside the country as fully responsible for the economic and other problems. His only recourse is to trigger an international crisis to rally the Chinese people behind him.

Many believe that war is inconceivable. Soon, however, Xi Jinping will have even more internal reasons to launch one. The problems accumulating inside China are too great.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of "The Coming Collapse of China".