Politics
China’s economy is spiraling: will the war be a distraction for Xi?
On Monday, China announced that its the economy grew by 6.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. The Chinese economy, despite numbers that look robust, is in the early stages of failure. In a failing China, the Communist Party leadership will undoubtedly fall back on nationalism – and could end up starting a war.
6.3% report from China missed expectations by a wide marginand analysts are now talking about the rapid slowdown in the Chinese economy.
China’s current economic difficulties are not cyclical. Beijing overstimulated its economy to overcome the 2008 slowdown. Yes, Chinese leaders created growth then, but they made the country too dependent on government spending, building too many apartment buildings And high-speed rail lines. And they took on too much debt. The ratio of the country’s total debt to China’s GDP, after taking into account the so-called “hidden debt”, according to many, is around 300 percent.
Everyone says that China must now rely on consumer spending, but the Chinese economy aims to depress consumer confidence. For example, interest rates on deposits in banks have been maintained artificially low to support state loans for the white elephant projects that are now scaring the country.
In addition, nationwide”hukou systemof household registration also inhibits consumer spending. This system prevents rural Chinese from gaining residency in urban areas, where they have migrated to provide labor, so they are not entitled to social services.
“China’s entire economy is built on cities getting free labor from the countryside — free of tuition, medicine, pensions,” Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research told me. “Without ending the hukou system, consumption can never become an economic driver.”
China has therefore probably reached the limits of its potential. A fundamental change in the structure of the economy would, in practice, require a fundamental change in the political system. The Communist Party, however, is unlikely to do anything to compromise its position. He will defend institutions that benefit from rules that depress consumer spending because those institutions keep him in power.
“A chance for structural reform?” asked Stevenson-Yang. “None.”
Why should anyone outside of China care about its intractable economic problems? Because these problems make the country unstable and aggressive.
How? We start with unemployment in the urban cohort of 16-24 year olds, which reached a record 21.3% last month. Many young Chinese, as a result, have given up. They are now “flat”, withdraw from society, but they also took to the streets late last year in nationwide protests. It is young people, after all, who have led the revolutions, in China and elsewhere.
Moreover, many Chinese renounce their country, while the influx of Chinese migrants at the southern border of America indicates. US Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of migrants from China has increased by more than 1,000 percent in the first five months of this federal fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Those Chinese who cannot leave are desperate.
China is collapsing, so President Xi Jinping, with few economic solutions to adopt, will eventually realize that he has only two choices. It can let economic forces take their course and bring down the Chinese political system, which has depended on prosperity as the main basis of its legitimacy, or it can stoke xenophobia and nationalism by igniting conflict with the United States or other victims.
Even now, Xi can’t help but talk about war, bringing up the subject at every opportunity. At the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in March, for example, he repeated his now favorite slogan: “Dare to fight.”
Xi’s message quickly filtered through the ranks. The following month, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, after completing provocative air and sea exercises around Taiwan, announced that he was “ready to fight”.
And to drive the point home, this month Xi, dressed in military greenvisited the Eastern Theater Command and delivered another of his rousing speeches.
It’s more than rhetoric. The Chinese leader engages in a mobilization of the whole society for the war. A conflict is something he has been planning for a long time.
“Xi Jinping’s domestic policies were designed to bring all economic forces under his overall direction, and now he stands alone,” Charles Burton of the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute told me this week. “He is seen inside the country as fully responsible for the economic and other problems. His only recourse is to trigger an international crisis to rally the Chinese people behind him.
Many believe that war is inconceivable. Soon, however, Xi Jinping will have even more internal reasons to launch one. The problems accumulating inside China are too great.
Gordon G. Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China”. Follow him on Twitter @GordonGChange.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4107997-chinas-economy-is-spiraling-will-war-be-xis-distraction/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s economy is spiraling: will the war be a distraction for Xi?
- Trump lawyers push again to block Georgia 2020 election probe
- The actor was in the television series “Manhattan”
- Google’s salary data leak reveals high salary for top engineers
- Imran Khan urges judiciary to take a stand and end gross victimization of his party members
- Mallikarjun Kharge demands PM Narendra Modi’s detailed statement on Manipur violence
- UK house prices rebound ‘almost’, down by double digits
- Genelia D’Souza on her adventure in South Cinema: I’ve been told that Bollywood dropouts…
- Men’s tennis adds Ian Van Cott as assistant coach
- Kevin Maxen becomes the first male coach in an American men’s sports league to come out publicly as gay
- RIL Q1 results: London Stock Exchange GDRs down 6% after Q1 report
- ATLAS Achieves Record Accuracy on Higgs Boson Mass