‘Technical experts’ retrieve Boris Johnson’s messages from old phone for Covid investigation





Boris Johnson will hand over the messages from his old mobile phone whose passcode he had forgotten to the British Covid-19 inquiry after technical experts managed to recover them. The apparent breakthrough announced by a spokesman for the former prime minister on Friday came after he was told to stop using the device for security reasons. He would then have forgotten the password. All messages from former PMs will now be available for investigation. Credit: Pennsylvania But his spokesman said the former prime minister was “satisfied that technical experts have now managed to retrieve all relevant messages from the device”. “As repeatedly stated, he will now hand over these documents in unredacted form to the inquest,” he added in a statement. “The investigation process requires that a security check of this material is now carried out by the Cabinet Office. “The timing of any further progress in the delivery of the inquiry is therefore within the control of the Cabinet Offices.” Mr Johnson was advised to stop using and accessing the phone for security reasons while he was Prime Minister in May 2021. What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words, hear the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our time. It appeared that his number had been available for free online for 15 years. The device he used during crucial times of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to contain messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns in 2020. An ally of Mr Johnson had conceded he was not ‘100% confident’ in remembering the Pin, but the government came up with a version. Providing the UK Covid-19 inquiry with the messages would be the latest development in attempts by official inquiries to get to the bottom of the handling of the pandemic. Ministers had fought to prevent the wholesale delivery of his notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries. But the inquiry took the case to the High Court and the government lost. Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know

