Donald Trump has a surprising connection to the alleged Giglo Beach serial killer

Well, here’s something we didn’t have on our 2023 bingo card: a link between Donald Trump and accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. Outside of his alleged crimes, Heuermann was a notable New York architect who worked on high-profile projects, and it appears the Trump Organization hired him in 2018.

New York City Department of Buildings records were unearthed by The Real Deal, which noted that Heuermann was used by the former company of presidents for one of its prized buildings, the historic 40 Wall Street aka The Trump Building. The architect worked on office renovations to include minor bulkhead and plumbing changes on the 17th floor of the 71-story skyscraper. It’s unclear how many interactions, if any, Donald Trump had with the suspected serial killer during the project.

Donald Trump bought the building in 1995 for just under $8 million, which his website touts as one of the most recognized properties in the world. The former president was proud to own the building built in 1930 and described it as iconic and wonderful at a 2015 town hall in South Carolina, according to Bloomberg. He even bragged about the property in his 2008 book, Trump Never Give Up, saying the companies that rented to him were some of the best companies in the world. Of course, the building has kept New York prosecutors busy with a story of nearly 30 con artists tied to Donald Trump property who somehow feel good on the Trump Organization’s mark.

After being DNA linked, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello between the years 2009-2010. Investigators are also looking at other murders on Long Island between 1996 and 2011. But with the links now to Donald Trump, that makes a horrific story all the more intriguing and the former president could look at the building that Crains New York described as Trump’s biggest deal ever in a very different way.

