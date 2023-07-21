Turkey seeks foreign investment from Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a three-day tour of Gulf states in an attempt to attract foreign investment for his country’s struggling economy, including former rivals of Ankara.

Erdogan visited Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two countries that have seen Turkey push for closer ties. He also visited Qatar, one of Turkey’s strongest allies. Turkey’s state news agency reported that Erdogan said he wanted the trip to lead to investment deals.

Cem Cakmakl, assistant professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University, told The Media Line that the Gulf states would be particularly interested in investing in Turkey’s important tourism sector, as well as in the healthcare and banking sectors.

“Turkey desperately needs foreign deposits,” Cakmakl said. “We have a huge current account balance; we have a huge external debt.

Cakmakl added that Turkey’s devalued lira makes shopping in the country cheap for foreign investors and the country could be an attractive market due to the number of consumers in Turkey with a population of around 80 million people.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (right), Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah (left) and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul summit (Credit: REUTERS)

He said Western countries are unlikely to be able to be a major source of investment now, as they keep funds in their own countries amid rising interest rates.

At the same time, Erdogan is shifting his political orientation to the east.

“Turkey wants to use its cultural ties [and] his personal ties with these countries to attract foreign direct investment,” Cakmakl said. “Turkey leans more to the east than to the west… so the Gulf countries were a natural destination for foreign direct investment.”

The Saudis will acquire Turkish drones

During the trip, a deal for Saudi Arabia to purchase drones made by a Turkish company was announced. Bayraktar drones gained international fame after they were used by Ukraine to thwart Russian attacks in the country.

Although the company is privately owned, one of the owners is Erdogan’s son-in-law, and analysts say arms sales are tightly regulated by governments.

Timothy Ash, an economist specializing in Turkey and a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told The Media Line that the deal with Saudi Arabia was very important given the company’s close ties to Erdogan. He said it reflected the countries’ interests in developing a domestic military industry and a way to diversify outside of the United States.

“The region wants to be more and more independent in terms of area defense and Turkey is offering that,” Ash said.

Ankara and Riyadh were once enemies, hitting a low point in their relationship after the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. In the aftermath, pro-government media in Turkey continuously reported alleged leaks of information regarding Khashoggi’s death and an alleged audio recording of him, putting major international pressure on Riyadh and bin Salman.

Erdogan gave the first electric car produced in Turkey, the Togg, to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, and to Saudi Arabia, Bin Salman.

The trip comes amid major concerns for the Turkish economy, with inflation reported in June at 38%. However, independent economists have argued that the actual rate is much higher than what the government has announced, and last year inflation topped 180%.

The currency took another hit after Erdogan’s win for re-election and his party’s win to retain a majority in parliament. It was a surprise victory for many after several polls showed the opposition had a strong chance of winning, buoyed by the hit to Erdogan’s popularity due to voter concerns over the economy.

The Turkish president’s unorthodox approach to financial policy, which included keeping interest rates low despite soaring inflation, has been blamed for the country’s currency crisis and lack of foreign investment.

Many investors were also spooked by Erdogan’s control over the economy, including appointing one of his sons-in-law as finance minister.

While there was speculation that Turkey might apply for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, Cakmakl believed it was unlikely due to the need for transparency if a country got a loan from the transnational financial organisation.

“Over the past three years, because of that risk and because of economic policy that was sort of counterintuitive, foreign direct investment in many ways [it] just recanted,” Cakmakl told The Media Line.

The government has recently taken steps to address some of the criticism of the government’s monetary stance, such as raising interest rates and adding respected economists to the roles of finance minister and central bank chief.