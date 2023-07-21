A notorious Indonesian animal market has ended its brutal dog and cat meat trade, activists say

PLEASE Authorities on Friday announced an end to the brutal and cruel slaughter of dog and cat meat at a notorious animal market on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi following a year-long campaign by local activists and global celebrities.

The Tomohon Extreme Market will become the first such market in Indonesia to go without dog and cat meat, according to anti-animal cruelty group Humane Society International, or HSI. Images of dogs and cats being clubbed and torched while still alive had sparked outrage.

The final end to logging and trading was announced Friday by Tomohon City Regional Secretary Edwin Roring. HSI said they would rescue any remaining live dogs and cats from slaughterhouse suppliers and take them to sanctuaries.

We hope Tomohon will be completely free of the dog and cat meat trade, Roring said in his remarks. We believe that the way to reduce people’s interest in consuming dog and cat meat in Tomohon is to stop selling it in markets.

He urged people to consume animal food sources that are more hygienic and do not cause rabies, such as pork, beef and chicken. He promised to deploy law enforcement officers to the markets to ensure there were no more dog and cat meat vendors in the city.

The Tomohon Extreme Market had previously been touted as a tourist attraction and listed on TripAdvisor as a destination also selling cat meat and carcasses of wild and protected species such as bats, snakes and other reptiles.

HSI and Indonesian groups operating under the Dog Meat Free Indonesia banner are campaigning to end the trade in live dogs for human consumption because rabies could be spread to humans through slaughter or contact with infected meat.

Videos shot by the activists in two markets in the North Sulawesi province in 2018 showed dogs curled up in cages as workers dragged the screaming animals out and bludgeoned their heads with wooden truncheons. Often still in motion, the animals are then blown with blowtorches to remove their hair in preparation for slaughter and sale.

Social welfare groups have called the treatment of animals in markets brutally cruel and going through hell, drawing sympathy from Indonesians and around the world.

In 2018, international actors and celebrities called on President Joko Widodo to close the markets, saying if Indonesia joined other Asian countries that have already banned the trade, it would be celebrated around the world and put an end to the country’s reputation.

Actress Cameron Diaz, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, talent scout Simon Cowell, comedian Ricky Gervais, Indonesian pop singer Anggun and musician Moby are among more than 90 celebrities listed in the letter.

These animals, many of which are stolen pets, are subjected to crude and brutal methods of capture, transport and slaughter, and the immense suffering and fear they must endure is heartbreaking and absolutely shocking, the letter states, prompting the Indonesian central government to issue a regulation saying that dog meat is not food and therefore local governments should act to ban the trade.

The North Sulawesi province is home to more than 2.6 million people, who are predominantly Christian in the predominantly Muslim archipelago. Eating dog and cat meat with special spices is a hereditary tradition for most people in the province that has been very difficult to shake off, said Frank Delano, a local animal welfare activist.

Thousands of dogs and cats are slaughtered every week in North Sulawesi, according to animal cruelty groups.

I’m disappointed, but what else can I do? I have to comply with government regulations, said Melki Pongo, the slaughterhouse owner who has supplied tons of dog and cat meat to city markets for more than 30 years. He said he would replace them with pork.

Karanganyar district in Central Java became the first to issue a formal ban in 2019, followed by other regions in 2020 and 2021. More recently, authorities in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta announced in March that they had banned the trade in dog and cat meat. But dog and cat markets were on Sulawesi.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, might not seem like a likely hub for dog meat cuisine, as nearly 90% of the country’s 270 million people are followers of Islam, which considers and regards dog products as haram, or forbidden, in the same way as pork. Most Muslims won’t touch a dog, let alone eat one.

But the archipelago nation is also home to many other religions, some of which consider dog meat a traditional delicacy or believe it has health properties. Up to 7% of Indonesians eat dog, according to Dog Meat Free Indonesia, mostly in the provinces of North Sulawesi, North Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara, where the majority of the population identify as Christian.

About 30 million dogs are killed each year in China, South Korea and many other Asian countries, said Lola Webber, director of the HSI Campaign to End Dog Meat.

According to the HSI, many countries and territories in Asia, such as the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia, have already banned the dog meat trade and the eating of dogs.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.