That sound you hear is Donald Trump screaming, crying and vomiting in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump received some very bad legal news on Friday, when The Guardian reported that Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor criminally investigating his attempt to nullify the 2020 Georgia election, has developed evidence to indict a sweeping racketeering indictment next month, according to people familiar with the matter. Obviously, being accused of racketeering would be exactly as bad as it sounds, and yet that wasn’t even the worst news the ex-president received today.

Instead, it’s likely the decision of federal judge Aileen Cannona whom Trump himself appointed to set a trial date for May 20, 2024, for Trump to face the feds in the classified documents case, which had employees and aides hiding in hallways and closets to avoid Trump’s wrath (and any bottles of ketchup he could get his hands on). While the spring date is several months later than prosecutors had requested, it was long before the post-election that the Trump team had sought in hopes of postponing it until the ex-president could win a second term and resolve all of his federal legal issues—that is, disappear.

Of course, just because Cannon made a decision that Trump will no doubt be very unhappy with today doesn’t mean it won’t, as many fear, blow the case in his favor when the trial finally begins. (As the Washington Post notes, in his role, Cannon can have a significant impact on the case, including ruling on what evidence may be included and deciding any potential motions challenging the charges.) On the other hand, the government’s indictment against Trump would be extremely strong: After the charges were uncovered last month, former Attorney General Bill Barr said: I was shocked at how sensitive these documents were and how many, frankly. If even half of that is true, he’s toasting. As a Fox News legal analyst noted, all the government has to do is stick to the landing on a single count, and he could face a custodial sentence. Were talking about crimes that have a maximum duration of 10 or 20 years. (Trump, along with his alleged co-conspirator, have pleaded not guilty.)

Incidentally, the documents case isn’t even the first criminal trial Trump will have to fit into his schedule next spring. His trial against the Manhattan District Attorney, who in April charged him with various crimes related to his secret financial dealings, is scheduled to begin March 25, three weeks after Super Tuesday. (Trump also pleaded not guilty in that case.)

In related news, The Washington Post reports that Trumps numerous legal issues, including the New York case, the DOJ documents case and the possible Georgia case, and the DOJ election interference case in which he is expected to be charged, are consuming a huge amount of campaign funds:

To illustrate how Trump’s criminal defense is swallowing his campaign, just over half of the money he raised last quarter didn’t go to the campaign itself, but to an affiliated PAC that pays legal fees. Of more than $35 million raised between March and June, the campaign received $17.7 million, according to the latest report from the Federal Election Commission. The rest went to the Save America PAC, which will report its latest finances on July 31 but has spent millions on attorneys representing Trump and his allies in the multiple pending cases, according to the FEC disclosures.

A lot of money is going to legal departments and people who aren’t doing much, and not much is left for marketing and advertising, said a Trump adviser, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. A lot of the money collected just goes to legal.

And if you think Trump may have contributed at least some of his own money to his legal costs, think again. According to the Post, the former guy doesn’t rely on his personal fortune to cover his legal fees. (You expected Trump to pay for this shit out of pocket like some kind of commoner? Come on now.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/07/donald-trump-fulton-county-racketeering-documents-trial-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos