Prigozhin uprising in Russia worries China, White House official says

A brief failed revolt by Russian mercenaries in June raised doubts about Putin’s grip on power.

It also worried officials in China, which has its own history with “warlordism”, a US official said.

Experts say Putin’s apparent vulnerability could cause China to temper its relationship with Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising last month collapsed soon after it started, but it has cast doubts on Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Putin and the military leaders targeted by Prigozhin remain in place, but the incident has stirred unpleasant memories in China, the greatest of Moscow’s few remaining friends, according to Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the White House National Security Council.

“One of the main reasons they want to have a dialogue is to know what we think of Russia. They were troubled by what happened two weekends ago in Moscow,” Campbell said in a statement. interview with The Wire China published on July 16, after the visit of several senior American officials to China.

China is officially neutral on the war in Ukraine, but has supported Russia in practice with expanded trade, frequent official visits and continuous military exercises. China introduced a peace plan in April, shortly after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, widely seen as vague and interested.

The mercenaries of the Wagner group are in Rostov-on-Don during a brief revolt on June 24.

There have been Chinese criticism However, Russia’s handling of the war and the sight of mercenaries marching on Moscow struck a chord in Beijing, Campbell said.

“I don’t need to tell you about the complex Chinese psychology about warlords. They have their own experiences of a warlord who got close to an emperor and overthrew an existing order in China for 100 years. In Chinese power councils, it was deeply unnerving,” Campbell said, referring to the An Lushan rebellion, led by a general in 755.

Campbell said U.S. officials had tried to impress on China that Russia’s “horribly implemented war” was to blame for challenges including global inflation and rising refugee flows. China’s “most important role, as Russia’s only remaining partner and friend, is to encourage them to realize that time is not on their side,” Campbell said.

“We have tried to communicate directly with China, to quietly use its good offices to get Russia to re-evaluate and step down and seek a peaceful solution,” but U.S. talks with China are plagued with “substantial distrust,” Campbell added.

China and Russia, after Putin

Putin addresses Kremlin security personnel on June 27.

China’s official response to the Prigozhin uprising has been muted. A terse foreign ministry statement on June 25, he called it “Russia’s internal affair” and said that China “supports Russia in maintaining national stability”, and the Chinese Communist Party tabloid Global Times accused Western media to try to use the uprising to undermine Sino-Russian relations.

But China Daily, a newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Propaganda Department, quoted two experts expressing concern: “The conflict between mercenaries and the Russian military is just the tip of the iceberg of the inherent contradictions in Russian society,” said Yu Sui, a professor at the China Center for Contemporary Global Studies.

The comment “could be a subtle way for Beijing to suggest to Moscow that it needs to get its house in order” and remind the world that they are not in sync on all issues, said Joseph Torigian, China and Russia expert at American University. says The Conversation in June.

The Chinese government probably still sees Putin as its preferred partner, Torigian said. Putin and Xi have been a driving force in strengthening Sino-Russian relations over the past 15 years. Both want to overhaul the US-led international order, which they see as trying to contain their countries.

Xi also still needs Putin because Russia is the only country that can meaningfully help China “dilute the role of human rights and democratic governance in the international system,” wrote Ryan Haas, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The New York Times this month.

Putin and Xi leave a reception at the Kremlin on March 21.

Beijing needs good relations with Moscow to maintain stability on its long border and to access Russian food and energy exports and military expertise, but Prigozhin’s rebellion could lead Xi “to rebalance its foreign policy to accommodate Mr. Putin’s vulnerabilities,” added Haas, who was the National Security Council’s director for China during the Obama administration.

“Both sides can be expected to maintain the appearance of the status quo. But Mr. Xi stands to gain little by doubling down on Mr. Putin, whose problems are not helpful to China’s grand plans,” Haas wrote.

Putin’s vulnerabilities may invite future challengesother experts said, and his downfall would likely lead to instability in Russia, a concern for China and the West and usher in leaders with more extreme views and who may have different feelings about China, according to Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security affairs and author of “Putin’s Wars,” which details how Putin rebuilt the Russian military.

China is “a fault line problem within the Russian elite,” with some, including members of the intelligence services, increasingly suspicious of their powerful neighbor, Galeotti told Insider in April.

“For the next political generation waiting in the wings for the 50s, the early 60s, they have a different perspective” of Putin and those around him, a bunch in the late 60s and early 70s, Galeotti said. “They’re much more worried about China. They’re much more worried about the risks of just falling into China’s orbit, and I think that’s going to be one of the crucial political debates in the post-Putin era, whenever that happens.”