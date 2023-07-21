Connect with us

India and Sri Lanka to strengthen their economic partnership

India and Sri Lanka have deepened their economic partnership by signing a series of agreements on energy, trade and connectivity projects following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday.

Wickremesinghe was on his first visit to India since taking office a year ago after an economic crisis engulfed the country and led to the resignation of his predecessor.

He came to New Delhi as the two sides reestablished a relationship that has been set back by China’s growing influence in the strategic island nation at India’s southern tip. Before Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed, Beijing poured billions of dollars into building infrastructure projects that India feared would affect its security.

India provided aid last year

Ties between Colombo and New Delhi were given a boost last year, however, after India granted $4 billion in aid to help the beleaguered country.

Speaking to reporters with Wickremesinghe, Modi said being a close friend, India had stood by its neighbor during the crisis and a prosperous Sri Lanka was key to regional stability.

Sri Lanka features prominently in our First Neighborhood Policy, Modi said. We believe that the security and development interests of India and Sri Lanka are closely intertwined.”

Wickremesinghe said his visit had boosted confidence for our future prosperity in the modern world.

As a sign of deepening bilateral relations, the two countries unveiled a vision of economic partnership focused on improving connectivity and investment.

FILE - Auto rickshaw drivers queue to buy petrol near a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 13, 2022. The country is struggling to emerge from an unprecedented economic crisis that has engulfed it since last year.

Modi said the two sides will conduct feasibility studies on laying an oil line between the two countries that would give Sri Lanka access to affordable energy. They will also explore the possibility of building a land bridge. The closest points between the two countries are only 50 kilometers apart.

The two countries will also work to connect their power grids and cooperate in the renewable energy sector. New Delhi will develop a port and economic hub at Trincomalee, on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

The two leaders also expressed their support for the implementation of a plan for the Sri Lankan government to share power with the country’s ethnic minority Tamil population who live in the northern and eastern provinces of the island. Sri Lankan Tamils ​​have long had close ties with Tamils ​​living in southern India.

We hope the government of Sri Lanka will realize the aspirations of the Tamils, Modi said.

Optimistic about recovery

Wickremesinghe expressed optimism about the economic recovery in his country, which secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in March.

I have put Sri Lanka firmly on the path of economic reform, he said.

For Sri Lanka, a top priority is to get countries like India and China to agree to a debt restructuring plan. Last year, the country defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.

But balancing ties with India and China still poses a challenge. Last year, Sri Lanka allowed a Chinese research vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, to dock in a Beijing-built port despite objections from New Delhi, which feared it was a spy ship.

Wickremesinghes’ visit to India, but his first trip abroad since becoming president, underscores that ties between the two neighbors are once again on a growth trajectory.

