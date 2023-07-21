Donald Trump to face racketeering charges in Georgia for trying to overturn 2020 election results: report





Atlanta’s chief prosecutor is preparing to charge former President Donald Trump with racketeering for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will formally charge Trump, 77, with influencing witnesses and computer intrusion, The Guardian reported Friday, in what may be the former presidents’ fourth indictment this year.

Trump made several phone calls to Georgia election officials following his election loss to current President Biden, asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an infamous conversation to find 11,780 votes to overturn his Peach State loss.

Willis also probed former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s involvement in the alleged breach of Dominion Voting Systems machines that relayed Coffee County election data, people briefed on the matter said.

The indictment could be pronounced as early as the beginning of next month.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Willis said in a February 10, 2021 letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, obtained by The New York Times, that his investigation would focus on charges including solicitation of voter fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office, and any involvement in violence or threats related to election administration.

Emily Kohrs, a member of the special grand jury convened to investigate election interference in Georgia, told CNN earlier this year there was no shortlist of recommended indictments in the case and Americans wouldn’t be shocked by just one big name.

The admissions were part of a bizarre media tour by the 30-year-old grand jury chairwoman after the panel recommended indictments in a report released in February.

Willis set up a second grand jury on July 11 that will recommend whether to specifically indict the former president or others in the case.

At least eight fake voters in Georgia who planned to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election have won immunity from Willis’ office for cooperating with the investigation.Getty Images

At least eight “fake voters” in Georgia who planned to declare Trump the winner in the state were granted immunity by Willis’ office in exchange for their cooperation with the investigation, according to reports.

The potential indictment comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly weighs another federal indictment against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as part of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

Smith previously indicted the former president in June on 37 counts of allegedly hiding classified documents from federal authorities and then lying about it.

In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of business fraud for allegedly concealing silent money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election.

