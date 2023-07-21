Wagner revolt could affect Xi Jinping: Koo





CROSSED VOLTAGES:

The United States and its international allies send a clear and consistent message to China against unilaterally changing the status quo by force By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff Reporter

The Wagner Group’s revolt has highlighted the fragility of the dictatorship and could deepen Chinese President Xi Jinpings’s insecurity (), National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo () said. Wagner Group mercenaries seized the Russian army base in Rostov-on-Don and advanced towards Moscow in a bid to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. The dictatorship may not be as strong as we thought and its fragility still exists, Koo said in an interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) published online yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua/Li Gang Xi prioritizes the security of his authority over everything else, Koo said, adding that it remains to be seen how the anxiety caused by anti-spy legislation and the sluggish economy will turn out. Koo said China intends to seek unification with Taiwan by all means and sees it as a historic mission, while 90 percent of Taiwanese want to maintain the status quo. Conflicting goals are the fundamental source of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, rather than the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, he said. Even if the candidate of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) or another party wins the presidential election, they would face the same situation, he added. The United States takes a coordinated deterrence approach against China, such as issuing statements at international occasions to emphasize the importance of peace and stability across the Strait to world interests, Koo said. The United States and its international allies send a clear and consistent message to China against unilaterally changing the status quo by force, he said. The United States plans to form a Marine Littoral Regiment and has access to military bases in the Philippines to prevent China from easily moving in and out of the first island chain, he added. In addition to Washington’s efforts, Taiwan must strengthen its self-defense capabilities, Koo said. China, if it invaded, would face economic sanctions and the intervention of foreign military forces, he said. If Xi is rational, he would understand that invading Taiwan by force would bring consequences he cannot afford, he added. Cross-strait issues are not China’s domestic issues, but a concern of the international community, Koo said. The UN Charter stipulates that international disputes must be resolved peacefully and the G7 strongly opposes any unilateral attempt to alter the peacefully established status of territories by force or coercion anywhere in the world, he said. The non-subordination of Taiwan and China has become a reality widely recognized by the international community, he added.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2023/07/22/2003803569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos