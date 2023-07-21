Maintaining a favorable political climate to keep investors interested: government





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, has expressed hope that the political climate in Indonesia will remain stable ahead of the 2024 general elections to maintain investor confidence. After presenting a report on the realization of the second quarter investments for 2023 on Friday, the minister noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for political stability to prevent wait-and-see behavior by investors. “As President Jokowi asked, although we are entering the political year, we need to ensure that it (the situation) does not get worse to maintain our stability and reduce the risk of investors waiting to invest in Indonesia,” he said. According to Lahadalia, in the second quarter of 2023, investment realization in Indonesia reached 348 trillion rupees ($23.1 billion), an increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, during the period January to June, the cumulative investment realization reached 668.7 trillion rupees ($44.5 billion), or 48.5 percent of the investment target of 1.4 trillion rupees ($93.2 billion). “God be praised, despite the current political year, the climate is not too bad, it’s just ‘hot’,” the minister said. He further said that he was optimistic about achieving the Rs 1.4 trillion investment target and that investment realization would continue to increase and peak in the fourth quarter. To maintain investor confidence and ensure that the investment objective is met, Lahadalia expressed hope that the political climate will remain favorable and that the ongoing and upcoming electoral process will run smoothly. “Any dynamic in political parties, like any party conference, should be peaceful. There should also not be too much tension in the presidential election. Relax, enjoy the process, because politics is an art anyway,” he remarked. Related News: National investment progress will not be hampered by 2024 election

Related news: Investment set to recover after 2019 election: BKPM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/289113/maintain-conducive-political-climate-to-retain-investor-interest-govt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos