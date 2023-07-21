Judge sets trial of classified Trump documents for next May





The former president also faces the prospect of additional criminal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith in a separate investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election and a possible indictment in Georgia as part of an investigation by local district attorneys into allegations of vote tampering in that state.

The new ruling by Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, largely begs the question of how trial preparations in the federal case she is overseeing will interact with the demands of a presidential election campaign.

Cannon noted that Trump’s attorneys argued the case would face insurmountable prejudice in jury selection from publicity about the 2024 presidential election, but she deemed it unnecessary to address that issue at this point.

The judges’ order on Friday also officially sets the trial in Fort Pierce, Fla., which typically draws jurors from five counties along or near the state’s Treasury Coast. Those counties were more pro-Trump in the 2020 presidential election than Palm Beach County, where federal prosecutors filed the criminal case. The Trumps Mar-a-Lago Estate and Social Club is located in Palm Beach County and crimes that include storing highly classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them are believed to have occurred there.

While Cannon gained a reputation for being deferential to Trump due to his rulings in a civil case challenging the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago last year, his early rulings in the criminal case appear designed to chart a middle course between Trump and the government. She has so far avoided getting her hands on most of the explosive legal issues that could arise in the pretrial process.

Prosecutors in Smiths’ office had argued that the case should not be considered complex under federal law or placed on an extended timeline, but Cannon rejected that view, writing that she was not aware of any searchable case in which a court would have denied a complex designation under comparable circumstances.

Trump’s attorneys had urged Cannon not to set a trial date at this point, and they said any trial during election season was unwise and impractical.

Cannon said Friday that she is planning further arguments and a briefing on the jury selection process in the case.

The schedule set by the judge includes dozens of interim dates for filings and other pre-trial procedures, including special procedures to deal with the volume of classified information that will certainly feature in the case. A footnote in Cannons’ order indicates that the initial review of classified documents by attorneys will take place at a temporary site, with a permanent site to be established later.

The date prosecutors had proposed to begin Trump’s trial, Dec. 11, 2023, was chosen by Cannon instead as the date for a potentially crucial hearing on motions Trump’s defense is expected to file in an attempt to have the charges dropped and possibly challenge Smiths’ appointment as constitutionally invalid.

Accused with Trump in the case is a personal assistant who worked with him at the White House and in Florida, Walt Nauta. In addition to the 31 charges against Trump for allegedly deliberately withholding national defense information, Nauta and Trump each face six other charges of obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI.

