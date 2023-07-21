After President Jokowi’s visit, Governor Rohidin is optimistic that the development of Bumi Rafflesia is getting more dynamic – BENGKULU PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT





After President Jokowi’s visit to Bengkulu Province, Governor Rohidin is expected to attend a special restricted meeting for Bengkulu Province with the President. Governor Rohidin will propose 3 talks, one of which is related to the South Bengkulu airport dispute. Next, the management of the Baai Island area which is to become a national animal quarantine. Next is related to the geothermal energy of Pertamina. “I have been asked to prepare documents, I have been asked to present directly to the President,” Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah said after accompanying President Jokowi and Ms Iriana to Jakarta on Friday (7/21/2023). Regarding the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to Bumi Rafflesia, it is a special moment, especially for the inhabitants of the Province of Bengkulu. During 3 days, President Jokowi visited several districts of the Province of Bengkulu. President Jokowi’s visit not only strengthened communication between the center and the regions, but also boosted public confidence. “I think it was a productive visit, plus he built a very intense communication which is very harmonious with the people of Bengkulu, I think it’s an amazing reward,” Governor Rohidin explained. The Governor also revealed several messages conveyed by President Jokowi during his visit to several Regencies in the province of Bengkulu, in particular those related to financial management. “There were several suggestions related to how to allocate the development budget for economic growth and controlling inflation,” Rohidin said. /// Bengkulu economic growth triggers toll road After being inaugurated by President Jokowi, Section 1 of the Bengkulu – Lubuk Linggau Toll Road, Governor Rohidin is sure that it will have a positive impact on Bengkulu, especially if all the sections have been completed. “I explained correctly that the opening of the Lubuk Linggau toll road in Bengkulu not only opened the isolation of Bengkulu, but also became a trigger for economic growth in the Sumatra region, as well as inflation control in the South Sumatra region,” Rohidin said. In addition to several issues that were also discussed with President Jokowi, Governor Rohidin said that the development of the Lake Dendam area has received support from President Jokowi through a Presidential Instruction (Inpres). “So because the provincial government acquired land with the previous budget of 2022 and we are moving the road to Dendam Lake, PUPR Minister Pak Basuki immediately said that it will be budgeted and worked on this year,” he explained. In addition, the central government also took over several provincial and regency/city roads, which were funded directly, but the construction works were carried out by Balai. “This year we have 10 link sections, there will also be a second leg, this one will be re-approved,” Rohidin continued optimistically.

