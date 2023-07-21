Struggle with the ghost of Boris Johnson

Nine summers ago, Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, let it be known that he was looking for a constituency where he could stand as an MP. On August 26, 2014, he submitted (Johnson’s words) a candidacy to run for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a safe Conservative Party seat just north of Heathrow Airport. Uxbridge has had only two Labor MPs in 138 years; the last left office in 1970. Johnson’s predecessor, John Randall, was an heir and the general manager of Randalls, the local department store; a few years after his resignation, he became a lord. That year, Johnson was Britain’s most popular Conservative politician. Being the mayor of a liberal city with a less responsible profile had been a largely joyful platform. Brexit; Downing Street; his third wife; children Nos. 6, 7 and 8; worldwide infamy; the fall was to come. I want to bring him back to Parliament, David Cameron, then prime minister, said of Johnson at the time. If you have a great striker, you want him on the pitch. On the night in 2015 that Johnson won his seat, he wore a pair of Randalls dress shoes and bid farewell to his predecessor: I literally belong to him now.

Last June, Johnson gave up his last public office when he resigned as an MP. He always viewed resignation as a losing option. There are no disasters, only opportunities, he wrote in a newspaper column in 2004. And, indeed, opportunities for further disasters. But a House of Commons disciplinary panel left Johnson with no choice. The Privileges Committee, which was made up of seven Johnson colleagues, including four Tory MPs, concluded he had deliberately misled Parliament and committed serious contempt of the House amid his repeated denials that there had been parties and social gatherings in Downing Street during Britain’s pandemic lockdowns.

The committee began investigating Johnson when he was still prime minister, before the wave of mass resignations that ousted him from government last July. During the investigation, Johnson alternately charmed and lambasted fellow MPs. The day after he was shown an initial confidential copy of the committee’s findings, on June 8 this year, he announced he was stepping down as an MP and described the process as a kangaroo court and witch hunt, conducted in revenge for Brexit. In response, the committee revealed that, had Johnson stayed, it would have suspended him as an MP for ninety days, potentially triggering an election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and it recommended that he be denied a pass to the Palace of Westminster. No British Prime Minister’s political career has ended in such official ignominy. It is very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now, Johnson wrote in his resignation statement.

Johnson’s departure helped trigger three concurrent by-elections, which took place this week. (Close ally Nigel Adams also resigned from his seat in North Yorkshire; another Tory MP, David Warburton, resigned in Somerset, after allegations of drug use and sexual misconduct, which he denies.) All three constituencies were won easily by the Tories in the last election, in 2019, when Johnsonriding won an eighty-seat majority in the House of Commons. But all three were now tossups. In three and a half years, the Conservatives’ parliamentary majority has shrunk to just over sixty, and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, in place since October, has been plagued by inflation, strikes and a glaring lack of rebound and direction.

Two days before the election in Uxbridge, I stopped at the campaign headquarters of Danny Beales, the Labor candidate aiming to succeed Johnson, where a Party official told me the race was too close to announce. On the high street, I met Harry Essuman, a retired flight planning analyst for British Airways’ cargo division, who was on his way to upgrade his mobile phone. He was done with Johnson. He will be known as the worst person to ever become prime minister because he proved dazzling he doesn’t give a damn about the little people, said Essuman. He was only interested in one person: himself. Fifty-seven per cent of voters in Uxbridge and South Ruislip voted to leave the European Union when Johnson was their MP. On the day of my visit, a new poll showed that sixty-three percent of Britons overall now think Brexit was more of a failure than a success. Essuman, who had believed in Brexit, was one of them. Those who took us in there didn’t know what to do with it, he said.

Johnson’s record as a local politician was spotty, shall we say. He never lived in the neighborhood. In 2018, when he was the country’s foreign secretary, he flew to Afghanistan for the day to avoid a parliamentary vote on the future of Heathrow Airport, one of the country’s biggest employers, which Johnson had previously dreamed of closing. A promise to build a new hospital in the constituency as part of a larger scheme of forty new hospitals, announced when Johnson was prime minister, was more of a maybe. (Earlier this week, a report from Britain’s National Audit Office revealed that the program was behind schedule and over budget and would not be completed for 20 years.)

Still, locals loved Johnson as their own. Outside a branch of Marks & Spencer, Debbie Cusmans, who was wearing pink shorts and a matching fanny pack, spotted my open notebook and came to tell me that Johnson had been betrayed. This Rishi Sunak framed him, Cusmans said. (Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are thought to have a net worth of around five hundred and thirty million pounds.) On behalf of everyone who voted for Boris Johnson as our MP and our Prime Minister, that is completely untrue, Cusmans said. They took our votes. Like many Tories, Cusmans was also deeply suspicious of Sadiq Khan, the Labor mayor of London, Johnson’s successor in that role. Later this summer, London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone, which levies a twelve and a half pound daily charge on people driving older, polluting cars in the central part of the capital, will extend to the outskirts of the city. Improving London’s air quality is arguably Khan’s most pressing priority and the ULEZ had become a major issue in the by-election, with even Beales, the Labor candidate, saying his extension should be delayed. We don’t need ULEZ here. We don’t need to pay 12:50, Cusmans told me. I love Danny. But I don’t like what Sadiq Khan is trying to do at Uxbridge.

It wasn’t until I reached the quieter suburban streets to the east of the constituency that I encountered a genuine Labor voter. Linda Arlidge, a former local government official, had already sent in her mail-in ballot for Beales. We’ve been lied to for years, she says, about Johnson. And I hope people think about that and realize that it’s not just the lies to Parliament that he recently committed. His back straight. The three by-elections, on the eve of the summer recess, were an opportunity to protest against 13 years of Tory-led governments in Britain and lay the groundwork for a general election next year. The Labor Party is currently twenty points ahead of the Conservatives in the opinion polls. (The gap was around ten when Johnson resigned as prime minister.) I think that’s really exciting, Arlidge said. She was rolling a suitcase. I let her go and sat down at a bus stop next to Harjit Singh, a retired postman. He pulled out his phone and showed me a picture of himself with a younger, more polite Johnson from about ten years ago. After that, I just blessed him, Singh said. God will help you. You will go very high. Singh was willing to ignore Johnson’s misdemeanors along the way. People blamed him when they were suffering from corona and he was enjoying the party, Singh said. Otherwise, it wasn’t bad.

Johnson’s political legacy is much the same as his entirely unserious and utterly inescapable persona. It’s easy to forget how, for three years or more, British public life was a park for his ego, his absurd vocabulary. (Since June, Johnson has been a columnist for the Right Daily mail, writing about his experience taking Ozempic, I was about to start sounding like a chiseled whippet among other things.) And yet the effects of his premiership are felt all around. The economy is stuttering, hampered by the unnecessary and masochistic consequences of Brexit. When I visited Uxbridge, the government had just added bricklayers, masons, roofers, roofers, roofers, carpenters and fishing industry workers to the national shortage occupations list, a list which already includes social workers, engineers and web designers. The previous night, the House of Lords had passed Britain’s draconian new Illegal Migration Bill, which will allow the detention and deportation of children and refugees who arrive in the country in small dinghies across the English Channel. The law, which has been condemned by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is an attempt to codify Johnson’s theatrical policy of transferring British asylum seekers to Rwanda, which is currently stalled in court.