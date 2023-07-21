Election interference grand jury heard testimony about Trump’s mindset





Prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Office questioned former White House aide William Russell about then-President Donald Trump’s state of mind during and after the 2020 election period, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Russell, who was with Trump for part of the day on Jan. 6, 2021, testified for hours Thursday before the federal grand jury decided to indict the former president for his efforts to void the 2020 election.

The source said the questions to Russell were about Trump’s state of mind around the 2020 election and Jan. 6. Prosecutors did not focus on the planning for the Ellipse event on Jan. 6 or Russell’s own actions in the White House, the source said.

Russell served as personal assistant and travel director for Trump beginning in early 2020.

A source familiar with his work at the White House told NBC News that he often informally engaged in conversations with Trump and key staff, including Mark Meadows who served as chief of staff, in the West Wing and Oval Office.

In his capacity as travel director, he would also ride with Trump on Air Force One.

Trump had turned to Russell as part of a small group of White House staff as the administration’s time in the White House drew to a close, and Russell moved with that small circle to Florida to continue his work for Trump as a personal assistant after leaving office, the sources said.

A former campaign adviser said Russell was “like a body man”. He hands out Sharpies. He’s taking a picture for the president on someone’s cellphone, the person said.

It’s unclear if Trump ever told Russell, or in front of him, that he knew he lost the 2020 presidential election. That could be a crucial point for prosecutors investigating whether Trump acted with corrupt intent when he tried to reverse the election result.

In another court appearance on Thursday, a federal court judge in Washington asked Russell’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, why he was late for the sentencing of another of his clients. Woodward said he had to stay in the grand jury room because his client was being asked questions involving executive privilege.

Russell’s closeness to the president before and after the election led to Smith’s multiple grand juries appearances investigating his efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power and his alleged mishandling of classified documents, another source said.

He had previously been asked about fundraising efforts as part of the election investigation, the source said.

The questioning came shortly after Trump revealed he had received a letter from Smith’s team informing him that he was the target of his criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 riots and his efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power.

The letter mentioned three specific federal laws related to disenfranchisement, conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, said two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and called Smith’s investigation “election interference.”

