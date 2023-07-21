The Trump Organization and former repairman Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit for unpaid legal fees





NEW YORK (AP) The Donald Trumps firm and his former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s allegations that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after becoming entangled in investigations into the former president.

Lawyers for both sides disclosed the settlement during a videoconference with the judge on Friday, three days before the 2019 Cohens lawsuit is due in Manhattan state court. Details of the deal were not made public.

Cohen said Friday the case has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties, and his attorney, Lauren Handelsman, said the terms are confidential. Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Trumps company, the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit for legal fees was one of the darker branches of the thicket of legal issues surrounding Trump and his company. Still, the trial was intended to give a platform to Cohen, an ardent Trump loyalist who has become an outspoken antagonist, and to put former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son on the witness stand.

Cohen claimed in his lawsuit that the Trump Organization promised to pay his legal fees and did so for a time, paying more than $1.7 million in legal fees.

But, Cohen said, the company reneged after it began cooperating with federal prosecutors in their investigations related to Trump’s business dealings in Russia and is trying to silence women with embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Cohens’ attorneys stopped representing him after the company stopped paying. His lawsuit said it hurt his ability to respond to federal investigations.

In court documents, the Trump Organization disputed making certain promises and said it had met all of its obligations. The company also argued that Cohens’ involvement in federal investigations was not a consequence of his former job, but rather a personal decision to try to reduce his own criminal exposure as an indictment loomed.

Jury selection in the case began on Monday. Of the potential jurors, more than half said they had strong opinions about Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Several said their feelings for him were intense enough that they were unable to assess the evidence fairly.

While the former president was reportedly not a witness at trial, Donald Trump Jr., who is an executive in the family business, was scheduled to testify.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple charges, admitting that he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws with excessive political contributions, lied to multiple banks to obtain funding, and evaded income tax by failing to report more than $4 million in income. He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, released after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed the nations’ prisons.

He then became a key witness in the New York grand jury proceedings that led to Trump’s indictment in April for falsifying Trump Organization records to protect his 2016 candidacy by suppressing allegations that he had extramarital sex.

Trump denied those encounters and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. He launched the case as a Democratic district attorney tried to blunt his ongoing campaign to return to the White House.

Trump has now sued Cohen, accusing him of violating a company confidentiality agreement, breaching ethical standards for lawyers and maliciously spreading lies about Trump. A spokesperson for Cohen, attorney Lanny Davis, responded that Trump was abusing the court system to harass Cohen.

While Friday’s settlement resolves the lawsuit over Cohens’ legal fees, a trial is scheduled for October in New York, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud lawsuit against Trumps company and the businessman-turned-president himself.

Trump also faces a March trial date in the New York secret money indictment; a trial scheduled for May in Florida in the federal criminal case surrounding his handling of classified documents; and the second federal civil lawsuit involving writer E. Jean Carrolls claims he defamed her by denying her sexual assault allegation.

He also revealed this week that the Justice Department told him he was the target of an investigation into efforts to unravel his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a notification that could signal charges to come. Separately, Georgia prosecutors plan to announce charging decisions within weeks as part of their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse the vote there.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all cases and said prosecutors are mulling charges to harm his ongoing presidential campaign.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

