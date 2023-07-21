Politics
Indias Modi breaks silence on ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows women parading naked
NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modibroke more than two months of public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in northeast India, saying on Thursday the assaults on two women as they marched naked through a crowd in Manipur state were unforgivable.
A video showing the assaults sparked massive outrage and was shared widely on social media on Wednesday night despite an internet shutdown and lockdown on journalists in the remote state. It shows two naked women surrounded by dozens of young men fiddling with each other’s genitals and dragging them across a field.
The culprits will not be spared. What happened to the Manipur girls can never be forgiven, Modi told reporters ahead of a parliamentary session as he made his first public comments related to the Manipur dispute.
Without directly referring to the violence, Modi urged state heads of government to keep women safe and said the incident was shameful for any civilized nation.
My heart is filled with pain and anger, he said.
The ethnic violence depicted in the video was emblematic of Manipur’s near-civil war, where mobs ransacked villages and burned homes, killing more than 130 people since May.
The dispute was sparked by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand by the predominantly Hindu Meiteis for special status that would allow them to buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.
The clashes persisted despite the presence of the army in Manipur, a state of 3.7 million inhabitants nestled in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar, now divided into two ethnic zones. Warring factions have also formed armed militias, and isolated villages are still raked by gunfire. More than 60,000 people have fled to crowded relief camps.
Police said the assault on the two women took place on May 4, a day after the violence began in the state. According to a police complaint filed on May 18, the two women were part of a family attacked by a mob that killed its two male members. The complaint alleges rape and murder by unknown miscreants.
State police made a first arrest in the case, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said on Twitter, without specifying the number of people arrested.
A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of the death penalty. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society, Singh said.
India’s Supreme Court, meanwhile, expressed concern over the attack and called on the government to inform the court of the steps it has taken to arrest those responsible.
In a constitutional democracy, this is unacceptable. If the government does not act, we will, said Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
The victims are from the Kuki-Zo community, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a tribal organization in Manipur. One told The Associated Press that the men who assaulted the two women were part of a Meitei mob that had previously burned down their village.
They forced us to take off our clothes and said we would be killed if we didn’t do what we were told. Then they made us walk around naked. They abused us. They touched us all over our breasts, our genitals, she said over the phone from Manipur.
The woman said the duo were then driven to a field where they were both sexually assaulted. The two women are now safe in a refugee camp.
India’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, called the incident condemnable and downright inhumane. She said Thursday that investigations were ongoing and that no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The chairman of India’s main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, however, accused the ruling Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata, of turning democracy and the rule of law into a mobocracy.
Kharge said Modi should speak about Manipur in parliament, a request that has been made by other opposition parties and rights activists.
India will never forgive your silence, he wrote on Twitter.
Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on the Indian authorities to take action to end the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities, especially Christians. India’s Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution, describing it as interference in its internal affairs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/indias-modi-breaks-silence-ethnic-violence-manipur-video-shows-women-p-rcna95467
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Xi Jinping meets with his old friend Kissinger on US-China relations
- Indias Modi breaks silence on ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows women parading naked
- Community Events Calendar – Havre Daily News
- Wheelchair pioneers Vergeer, Draney are initiated into Tennis HOF
- Pretty in pink! Lady Amelia Windsor channels Barbiecore in satin dress and sneakers as she attends Mattel film screening
- Google launches Android app streaming to Chromebooks following beta
- Legendary crooner Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96
- The Trump Organization and former repairman Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit for unpaid legal fees
- Zelensky and Erdogan hold phone call and discuss grain deal
- President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo take off to Jakarta
- LPA Wins IES Award of Excellence for West Hollywood ARC Exterior Lighting
- Portuguese students learn about the US stock market