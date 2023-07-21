What Xi Jinping meets with his old friend Kissinger on US-China relations





The news Henry Kissinger, who played a key diplomatic role in normalizing US-China relations in the 1970sreceived a warm welcome in Beijing this week. But his visit, centered on a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday who called him an old friend, comes at a time when relations between the two global superpowers are at an all-time low over trade disputes, Taiwan and the war in Ukraine. We have curated news and features to shed light on what the former US Secretary of State in Beijing is saying about US-China relations. Knowledge The 100-year American Statesmen’s Tour of China this week is says a lot about the current state US-China relations and also how massively they have changed from previous decades, Semafors Jay Solomon writes in the Safety Newsletter. His visit prompted Chinese officials and state media to recall wistfully the steps Kissinger took during the Nixon presidency to normalize relations with China and they called on the United States to regain its understanding of Chinese interests. Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, reportedly told him that US policy toward China required Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage. Notably, Xi did not meet John Kerry and Janet Yellen during their recent visits to Beijing.

But Kissingers’ visit was only nostalgia at best and Beijing’s strategy of using old friends to divide and conquer may not bear fruit, said James Zimmerman, former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. Current politics on US-China relations have left Kissinger far behind at the station.

The warm welcome Kissinger received in Beijing is the latest example. China’s efforts to get out of diplomatic channels to influence Washington. In recent months, business leaders like Bill Gates and Elon Musk have also been welcomed with open arms to Beijing, underscoring China’s longstanding economic ties with the United States and the dangers of untangling global supply chains. The two countries have begun to re-engage on trade issues, but progress has been hampered by a new round of restrictions on US investment in Chinese tech companies.

The solution to appease relationships? Listen to the Young generation of American scholars and experts on China, Chinese political analyst Zhou Zhixing wrote on WeChat. There is a generation of Americans who are more familiar with China-US relations than their predecessors and who are fluent in Chinese since studying and working in China, Zhou writes. This emerging group of young strategists in the United States is expected to engage in high-level discussions. The only problem, the analyst notes, is that China does not have such a group of young correspondents. The story continues Know more During his meeting with Xi, Kissinger stressed the need to appreciate the utmost importance that China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship in a positive direction. Kissinger also met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi as well as Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 and refused to enter into talks with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

